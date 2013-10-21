Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Controlling the amount of calories consumed throughout the day can be difficult for people in San Francisco and, because many in San Francisco and across the United States are unable to stick with their diet, obesity in America has become a significant problem. While some people suggest that simply controlling portion sizes will help people limit the amount of calories they consume, a new study suggests that this, in fact, may not be the case and may lead to further weight gain and increased obesity in America. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet programs now provide the answer to easily controlling caloric intake without struggling through cravings or the temptation to consume unhealthy, fat laden foods. By combining their exclusive hCG diet treatments with a healthy meal plan that has been tailored to meet each patient’s personal needs, Diet Doc clients are able to rapidly lose weight and feel energized during their program.



As reported on by Medical News today, researchers with Swansea University were concerned with obesity in America and weight gain around the world and considered the effectiveness surrounding the Public Health Responsibility Deal’s call for reduced portion sizes as a way to control caloric intake. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/267218.php While reducing caloric intake in general appears to be a successful method for addressing obesity in America, portion control has proven to be a difficult and possibly ineffective solution. Because those struggling with obesity in America are free to make their own decisions regarding portion sizes, these portions, and the calories contained within, can vary greatly and disrupt the subject’s ability to lose weight fast. Diet Doc recognizes the proven results that accompany a reduction in caloric intake and created their hCG diet programs to provide their clients with an easy, controlled atmosphere to do so.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will initially consult with a specially trained physician to determine whether they are a good candidate for hCG diet plans. During this initial consultation, the patient will learn about underlying health issues that could be causing them to gain weight and will be prescribed fat burning supplements and hCG diet treatments that address these issues and allow for fast weight loss.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments have been modernized with today’s advanced science and medical understanding and now allow patients to consume a much higher caloric intake than earlier hCG diet plans. And, while those struggling with obesity in America have many choices when it comes to weight loss programs, dieters should consider which programs offer only safe and effective treatments. Unfortunately, while Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments contain high quality ingredients, most other hCG diet programs have failed to update their research as still require their patients to follow a dangerously low caloric intake of only 500 calories per day. Reducing calories to this level may help patients lose weight and may help reduce obesity in America, but will also put patients at risk for serious health consequences.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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