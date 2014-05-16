Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Welcoming a child into the world is a happy occasion for most people, but for mothers struggling with pregnancy weight gain, beginning the search for an effective weight loss program can dampen some of the excitement. Faced with the choice between enjoying healthy, good foods or quickly grabbing fattening foods for the sake of convenience, many new mothers suffer with their pregnancy weight gain much longer than necessary. For nearly a decade, Diet Doc’s powerful weight loss programs have combined simple, good foods with prescription hCG treatments and have successfully helped thousands of clients across the United States reach their ultimate weight loss goals.



While competitor programs continue to use illegal and ineffective homeopathic hCG treatments within their programs, mothers trying to rid themselves of pregnancy weight gain will find that these treatments are unable to provide the results they desire. Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss protocol is one of the very few updated and modernized versions of the hCG diet being offered to patients in the United States. By utilizing pure, legal and effective prescription grade hCG treatments, Diet Doc patients are able to consume healthy, good foods while still losing weight. On the other hand, dieters who choose to fight pregnancy weight gain with illegal homeopathic treatments will be encouraged to follow a dangerously low, 500-calorie per day, caloric intake in order to see any weight loss results. Diet Doc’s network of physicians, nurses and weight management professionals quickly recognized the inherent risks with a caloric intake this low and updated their treatments so that clients could consume good foods while eliminating pregnancy weight gain.



Most new mothers are reluctant to share their free time with anyone but their new baby and are especially reticent to travel to a weight loss clinic for assistance in eliminating pregnancy weight gain. For this reason, among others, Diet Doc offers their services completely in the comfort of the patient’s own home. Once they are ready to begin their hCG diet plan, dieters only need to speak with a physician over the phone and will receive recommendations for weight loss aids as well as a six month prescription for treatments designed to fight pregnancy weight gain.



Each patient will also work closely with a network of certified nutritionists who will spend time educating and counseling their clients on the importance of incorporating simple, good foods into their every day meal plan. Using good food, as well as prescription hCG treatments, to burn embarrassing body fat not only helps clients reach their initial goals for a healthier, slimmer figure, it also provides them with the skills necessary for sustaining their weight in the future.



Diet Doc’s network of physicians, nurses and weight management professionals are dedicated to the health and success of each clients and make themselves available six days per week for unlimited consultations. And, because of the rapid results each client experiences, this legitimate company has become the nation’s leading choice for medically supervised weight control.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

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www.hcgtreatments.com



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