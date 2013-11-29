Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Stubborn stomach fat that appears to be unresponsive to diet change alone has caused many dieters to abandon their attempts at weight loss and continue living their lives at unhealthy weights. But, most of those same dieters realize that excessive stomach fat is not just embarrassing for them, it can also lead to dangerous weight-related illness and disease, potentially even shortening their lifespan. Diet Doc now offers dieters a solution for quickly and easily eliminating stubborn stomach fat with their exclusive, prescription hCG diet treatments that naturally target body fat in hard to reach areas of the body. Using these advanced hCG diet treatments in combination with a healthy, low calorie meal plan has helped thousands of patients successfully reach their fast weight loss goals, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



Once patients decide to begin the hCG diet program that will allow them to reach their weight loss goals, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire to help physicians determine the best weight loss aids and hCG diet treatments to help them eliminate thigh, underarm and stomach fat. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc will then schedule a phone or internet consultation at a date and time that is convenient for the patient. While other programs require their clients to spend time and money traveling to a diet clinic for treatment, Diet Doc offers unlimited consultations completely through telemedicine to increase client convenience and advance their weight loss goals.



Each Diet Doc patient is able to order their hCG diet treatments during their initial consultation and have them shipped directly to their home or office for immediate use. hCG diet treatments contain naturally produced hormones that, when combined with a healthy, low fat diet, target stomach fat and effectively flush it out of the patient’s system. And, because these specially formulated treatments also actively suppress the appetite, patients will not have to suffer with cravings to overindulge in unhealthy foods while working toward their weight loss goals.



Once they receive their supplements, each patient will begin working with a certified nutritionist to learn about the best low calorie foods that naturally target stomach fat and burn it for energy. Nutritionists will consider the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences when creating a nutrient dense meal and snack plan that will encourage weight loss while also leaving the patient feeling full and satisfied. This personalized approach to losing weight not only helps the patient reach their initial fat loss goals, it also provides them with the skills necessary to sustain their weight over time.



Unlike other diet programs that only focus on initial fat loss, Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients acquire the skills to sustain their weight and live longer, healthier lives overall. This commitment, and the fast, easy results seen by following this unique dieting protocol have helped to make Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



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San Diego, CA

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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