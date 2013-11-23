Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2013 -- With the most glutinous holiday fast approaching, many dieters in Detroit are concerned about being able to stick with their diet plans and still lose weight even though they are consuming potentially unhealthy Thanksgiving recipes. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offers their clients in Detroit a powerful solution to cravings for unhealthy foods as well as a fast fix for post holiday meals and Thanksgiving recipes. Exclusive hCG diet treatments actively target excess, unnecessary body fat, flushing it out of the patient’s body, while also working to control the appetite and stopping patients from consuming too much of their favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Using these treatments during the holidays has helped thousands of patients stick with their diet plans and continue to lose weight without missing out on the fun of the holiday season.



Diet Doc’s hormone diet uses a naturally produced hormone that effectively treats excess, stored fat in the stomach, thighs, underarms and other hard to reach areas of the body that seem to be unresponsive to diet change alone. When its process was first isolated in the early 1950s, it was quickly recognized for it’s potential fast weight loss benefits and incorporated into hCG diet treatments.



Early hCG diet treatments were effective in targeting stored body fat, but scientists promoted a dangerously low caloric intake of only 500 calories per day while using these treatments. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc took the earlier research and modernized it with today’s advanced science and medical understanding. Their clients are now able to see the same weight loss results, but are able to consume a healthy caloric intake of almost double that of the original plans.



Because many Thanksgiving recipes are high in fat, sugars or other weight gain causing ingredients, Diet Doc also offers their clients unlimited consultations with certified nutritionists who can help them create healthier Thanksgiving recipes. Considering the patient’s food preferences, nutritionists will recommend holiday foods appropriate for Thanksgiving recipes that taste delicious but still encourage the body to burn excess fat for energy, like pumpkin. And, in addition to suggesting types of foods to include in Thanksgiving recipes, nutritionists can also create personalized recipes for the patient and their family to enjoy during the holiday season.



and, to help patients get through the holiday season while being able to enjoy their favorite holiday recipes, Diet Doc allows their clients to order their treatments over the phone or the internet. While many other hCG diet programs ask their clients to spend time and money traveling to a weight loss clinic for consultations and treatments, Diet Doc understands the value in saving time and money and completes consultations completely through telemedicine. Patients are able to quickly place their orders and have their hCG diet treatments shipped directly to their home or office in time for the Thanksgiving recipes and holiday treats.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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