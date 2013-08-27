Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- When searching for a way to lose weight fast, many people are willing to try anything to see results. But, current research and studies have shown that many diet plans and weight loss pills are ineffective and obesity statistics are continuing to soar at staggering rates. Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are created specifically for each individual patient, and because they incorporate specially formulated weight loss pills and fat burning treatments, patients are able to see fat quickly melt away and begin reaching their weight management goals.



Patients who choose to take the first step toward a healthier and happier lifestyle will consult with a Diet Doc physician over the phone or the internet and in the comfort and privacy of their own home. During this initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss current struggles with weight gain and any underlying health issues that could be causing the patient’s weight to continue climbing. Physicians will advise patients as to available weight loss pills and how incorporating them into their hCG diets will positively affect their progress throughout their program. Patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss pills and, because patient progress is consistently monitored to ensure that their goals are being met, weight loss pills can be modified at any point to increase the speed at which patients see results.



All weight loss pills used in Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are produced in one of Diet Doc’s own United States based, fully licensed pharmacies. Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with only the highest quality ingredients and includes a certificate of analysis within each shipment of weight loss pills so that patients can feel confident that they are using the best products available on today’s market.



Diet Doc’s hCG treatments were developed to be used in combination with the company’s own weight loss pills and the patient’s healthy meal and snack plan. hCG is a naturally occurring hormone that is normally produced by pregnant females but, when used in hCG diets, mobilizes excess fat while also acting as a powerful appetite suppressant. Patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution. While each form of hCG treatments will provide patients with fast results, many clients prefer to utilize the injectable solution as part of their hCG diet because it has been enhanced with B vitamins for a boost of energy throughout the day.



Diet Doc’s unique combination of weight management coaching, healthy meal plans and medically supervised fat burning treatments have made their hCG diets the nation’s leading program for fast and easy results. Because hCG diets are designed specifically for each individual patient, and because patient progress is consistently monitored, most are able to lose up to almost a pound per day, naturally and free from harmful side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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