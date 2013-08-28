Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- In addition to its prescription hCG diets, Diet Doc has incorporated a full range of prescription and non-prescription dietary aids, including the new pure, golden, ground flaxseed, further providing clients a healthy road to weight loss success. Patients can enjoy an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements and diet pills, as well as a delicious variety of diet foods and snacks to complement the prescription hCG diet plans.



Flaxseed contains powerful Omega-3 essential fatty acids which aid in the prevention against a variety of diseases ranging from elevated cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease and even breast cancer, and has gained a positive reputation for improving digestive health and relieving constipation. In accordance with the USDA’s health and nutrition guidelines, one ounce of flax provides 32% of the UDSA’s reference daily intake of fiber. Flaxseed, cultivated in Babylon as early as 3000 BC, King Charlemagne believed so strongly in the health benefits of this plant food, that laws were passed requiring subjects to consume it. In addition to the countless health benefits, Flax helps to reduce blood clotting time, which may significantly reduce one’s risk of heart attack and stroke.



Researchers at Diet Doc are continuously seeking new products and services to enhance the fast weight loss benefits already offered by the company’s hCG diets. By reformulating the outdated original 1950s prescription hCG diet plan, combining the most potent form of the diet hormone with medically supervised weight loss plans, and offering a level of service unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans avoid a multitude of weight related concerns and enjoy a healthier lifestyle by losing unhealthy and unwanted excess weight, safely and naturally.



Now with higher potency, Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans enable the best results the company has ever provided. The combination of 100% pure prescription hCG and nutritionist-designed weight loss plans that are customized and specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs, results in fast results by signaling the brain to release stores of fat once trapped in the cells of the body, now to be burned as its primary energy source.



Prior to committing to a healthier lifestyle and customized weight loss plan, a detailed medical evaluation is completed followed by a doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Based on this information, individual weight loss plans are created to be used with prescription hCG treatments. Each program is uniquely developed with emphasis on achieving optimal results with focus on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is closely monitored with consistent weekly consultation. Expert staff is always simply a phone call or an email away and available 6 days per week to answer questions and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each patient’s transition to healthier living with a Diet Doc weight loss plan.



Prescription hCG is made available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops, with injectable hCG the most preferred method among patients. As well as being a more convenient and simpler method of delivery, hCG injections have the ability to produce more rapid results while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss. Reformulated to include Vitamin B12, patients are reporting no loss of energy, which is typically associated with dieting.



Personalized hCG diet plans are designed for those who are struggling to lose that last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Everyone that yearns for a life free of the burden of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat is encouraged to call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



To view Diet Doc’s extensive collection of fast weight loss products, including pure, golden, ground flaxseed, visit www.hcghtreatments.com



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg