Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2013 -- Finding weight loss recipes for diet foods that taste delicious and that leave dieters feeling full and satisfied can be difficult and has many Texas dieters giving up on their diet plans. Diet Doc programs were created to offer their clients in Texas an alternative to the standard fad diet plans that often make their clients suffer with fatigue, weakness or cravings. With their exclusive, prescription strength hCG diet treatments, patients are able to control their temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods and, instead, are able to choose healthy diet foods that help them to lose weight fast. And, to assist clients in finding healthy food choices, Diet Doc includes a detailed cookbook with over fifty pages of weight loss recipes for patients to choose from when preparing their meals.



During their initial physician consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for their hCG diet plans that target unwanted stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body like their thighs, underarms and stomach. These supplements can be ordered over the phone or the internet and shipped directly to their front door to avoid any costs associated with traveling to a diet clinic. Patients can also choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution. While each form of hCG diet treatments will provide patients with immediate and effective results, most patients choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as an injectable solution because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase their energy levels throughout the day. But, whichever form the patients chooses, they can feel confident that they will begin seeing fat melting away. And, should patients require assistance with fatigue or weakness associated with a reduction in caloric intake, Diet Doc offers other natural supplements to address these issues.



Because Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments work best when patients follow fast weight loss recipes with healthy, low calorie diet foods, they will also work closely with a certified nutritionist to learn which foods will help them lose weight. The patient will receive a personalized meal and snack plan incorporating diet foods that work around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This tailored approach to losing weight not only helps patients with a more comfortable transition to a slimmer, healthier figure it also allows them to continue to consistently eat their diet foods.



Once patients complete their initial consultation, they will receive a copy of the Diet Doc cookbook containing weight loss recipes that will guide patients through this life-changing journey. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not know which diet foods are the best for losing weight or which weight loss recipes taste good and that are weight loss recipes that they would prefer. Diet Doc provides clients with this detailed cookbook to give them with the skills necessary to lose weight and sustain their weight loss over time. By following this protocol, thousands of Diet Doc clients have successfully lost weight, some losing up to almost a pound per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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