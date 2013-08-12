Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The popularity of invasive stomach surgeries has surged in recent years. The seemingly basic procedure can sometimes have extreme consequences. Gastric banding, also known as lap band surgery, is performed under anesthesia. Several small incisions are made in the patient’s stomach to decrease its size to limit the amount of food the stomach can hold. A device is then wrapped around the upper part of the stomach forming a ring. Subsequent to a recovery period of 4-6 weeks, the physician will begin making adjustments to the ring, tightening the band through a port that has been left in the stomach. During this time of recovery, pain medication will be needed and food consumption will be limited to minimal amounts of liquid with solid foods slowly being added. It is very likely that food will need to be ground before eating to prevent nausea and vomiting. Results are typically very gradual during the first year postoperatively with adjustments to the band being made periodically. Aside from the hefty price tag associated with weight loss procedures, this surgery, like all invasive procedures, poses significant health risks, including infection, bleeding, blood clots, gallstones, anemia and osteoporosis.



A safer, less invasive diet option exists. Diet Doc offers painless hCG treatments that are often as effective as or more effective than invasive and painful surgeries. Based on information obtained in a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists at Diet Doc design patient specific diet plans that are considerate of the patient’s age, gender, health conditions and activity level, as well as assuring compatibility with each individual lifestyle. Diet plans are designed with ease of use in mind offering nutrient rich, delicious recipes that the entire family can enjoy.



hCG is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients and is offered in three easy to use methods, hCG drops, injections, and tablets. Painless injectable hCG solution remains the most preferred method among patients, largely due to its direct introduction to the bloodstream. All forms of Diet Doc prescription hCG has the ability to promote fast weight loss by triggering the hypothalamus to release old, stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned for energy. Patients will notice results very quickly and typically from the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, thighs, hips and belly. The company’s prescription hCG is also enhanced with essential Vitamin B12, providing the dieter with an additional source of energy and alleviating the fatigue typically associated with low calorie dieting. Some patients may however prefer prescription hCG in sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, the powerful combination of prescription hCG and tailor made, nutrient rich diet plans, results in patients losing weight rapidly and safely, without side effects and without the potential risks associated with painful and invasive weight loss surgery.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, the company can reach patients in San Francisco, and those in even the most remote areas of the country allowing dieters to begin the transition to good health and a slimmer body from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. There is no need to travel to and from multiple doctor appointments, and results are typically noticeable within days of beginning the diet plan from the privacy of one’s own home. Each patient’s hCG diet experience is supervised and monitored by board certified fast weight loss experts with consultants available 6 days per week offering advice and lending unlimited support, encouragement and guidance to ensure long term health and weight maintenance.



Diet Doc offers a safer and less costly alternative to invasive weight loss surgery utilizing the latest nutritional science to create hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, providing only pure prescription hCG, medically supervising each patient’s journey and offering a level of service that is unequaled by competitors. Continuing to lead competitors in providing the best results available, Diet Doc has become the most trusted medical hCG diet plan in the nation, offering weight loss clinics in San Francisco and across the country.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge those who are considering surgery to call today to speak with the professionals about successfully losing excess weight naturally, safely, and quickly with the country’s leading prescription hCG diet plans, and avoid the risks associated with invasive stomach surgeries.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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