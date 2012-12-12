hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diet & Weight Loss Plans Releases My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire That Helps Determine Underlying Health Problems

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diet and Weight Loss Plans released My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire that can facilitate better health by determining possible health issues. Created in collaboration with nutritional supplement specialists Metagenics, this free comprehensive online health questionnaire offers unique results that help patients determine the strengths and weaknesses of their body, as well as certain factors that may be hindering great overall health. My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire reviews a patient’s digestive health, liver and kidneys, health, blood sugar, immune system, brain function and metabolism as well as other systems that directly affect weight and overall health. Using symptoms as a baseline to determine organ function, the Diet Doc Questionnaire can act as a general health metric for patients seeking improved health.



My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire is used by Diet Doc's in-house physicians who offer suggestions regarding which supplements may be utilized to improve the functioning of the organs, leading to improved health. Once patients complete the detailed online questionnaire, Diet Doc's proprietary software corrugates these data points into an algorithm that can help to identify which organs may not be performing well. My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire, a product of extensive research, has been developed based on renowned medicinal and clinical nutritional science texts. If weight loss is desired, or needed for improved organ function, Diet Doc can assemble an efficient nutrition plan for each client, including prescription hCG treatments. Offered for free to all new patients, the Diet Doc Questionnaire usually sells for $299 and conducts a subjective review of the organ systems throughout the body. Major organs, normally negatively affected by diet, medications, health history, a lack of exercise, unhealthy eating, or stress may perform well after recommendations are followed. If a diet is in order to restore health, My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire helps physicians identify poorly performing organ systems that hinder the process of weight loss. Results are presented in an easy to understand bar graph format.



Diet Doc's physicians initially evaluate every patient, after which a nutritionist creates a personalized diet plan for them based on their health history, gender, age and lifestyle. Julie Wright, CEO of Diet Doc says, “Once the underlying health problems that may be hindering weight loss are identified, the weight comes of quickly and naturally, exponentially more quickly if following our low calorie hCG diet plan. My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire has further enhanced the effectiveness of our extremely effective prescription hCG diet; the only modernized version of Dr. Simeons' hCG protocol available in the US. Follow up reports indicate improvement within the target areas within 30 days of completing My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire.”



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the nation's most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive surgeries. Diet Doc is available nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making Diet Doc's hCG diet affordable for anyone.



