Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Diet Doc offers a one of a kind sophisticated doctor designed and prescription-only hCG diet plan with little to no side effects leaving the patient feeling energized and many testify better than they have ever felt in their life. hCG is a hormone that was discovered in the 1950’s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons and found to cause rapid results by burning “abnormal fat”. This hormone is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women and works to help access fat stores, instead of burning muscle, to nourish and regulate the development of the embryo. When patients commit to a future of better health by losing excess fat they will initially receive a doctor consultation including an extensive evaluation which considers the patients past and current medical history. If necessary, a prescription for the most effective weight loss medications can be attained via the company's in-house physicians. Over the years, the company has researched the original hCG diet and wholly modernized it, now offering the nation’s leading physician supervised diet to help all Americans achieve weight loss goals and achieve a healthier future. Diet Doc’s specially trained professionals are dedicated to the safe and successful diet of every client and are available six days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement for an entire year to each individual.



Once approved by Diet Doc’s physicians, the patient can receive a prescription for injectable hCG and have it delivered along with an entire diet package directly to their door. This hCG diet package contains a 30-day supply of Diet Doc’s delicious weight loss shakes, created specifically for the hCG diet as well as MCT cooking oil, which has been clinically proven to burn fat within 30 minutes of consumption. A 30-day supply of fat burning test strips will be provided so the patient may test their morning urine to document the rate in which fat is being burned. Diet Doc’s physicians have created a diet workbook with a comprehensive outline of how the modern day version of the original hCG diet works along with the hCG recipe cookbook chock full of delicious, simple recipes designed to make meal planning simple and nutritious.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans achieve their health and dietary goals. This hCG program is a proven means of losing weight safely and without the expense and potential risks of invasive gastric bypass surgery. Diet Doc’s plan is offered to clients at a fraction of the cost of most programs and is affordable to almost everyone.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, this company has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



