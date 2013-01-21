Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Diet Doc is known for providing clients with the highest level of clinical support, lending reliability and accountability to each clients dieting experience. In an effort to ensure the every client's needs are met to the highest standard, in-house physicians, nutritionists, weight loss coaches, and nurses are available for unlimited consultations 6 days per week. With this level of support, clients are constantly reminded that help is available if weight loss stalls, clients become diet weary, or simply need motivational support, and that Diet Doc's expert staff will quickly address any areas of concern. Diet Doc realizes the utter importance of support during dieting, placing the utmost attention to every patient during their weight loss journey. Founder and President of Diet Doc, Julie Wright, adds “The real secret to achieving long term results is having the right support system in place, to catch you when you may stumble, and we now provide unlimited support for every client, from the initial weight loss through to the maintenance stage, ensuring long term success for every client.” By offering unlimited access to a diet support team, dieters feel more empowered and resolute in their commitment to lose weight. Diet Doc recognizes the importance of fostering feelings of wellbeing during dieting, and most importantly, the availability of nutritionists and physicians who can alter the diet plan as weight loss changes, begins to taper off, or is not adequate for the client's health goals. During weight loss, dieters may experience plateau or other negative symptoms of low caloric intake, if these symptoms occur it is imperative that patients have access to in-house physicians and nutritionists to alter the diet plan and revive effectiveness.



Since its discovery in 1954 by Dr. Simeons, Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leading and most successful prescription-only hCG weight loss provider by modifying and modernizing the original hCG protocol, making it a safer method of dieting by allowing the dieter an increased daily caloric allowance of up to double that of the original diet (1250). Diet Doc’s hCG Diet plan has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters not only the safest and most effective means of losing weight, with prescription strength hCG, but also providing patients with crucial continued support, education and guidance throughout the struggle to transition into healthy living. This diet plan is comprised of a team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists working hand in hand to assure that patients safely and effectively achieve fast results. Prior to the patient committing to a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation is performed considerate of the patient’s medical history, current conditions, medications, age, gender, lifestyle and goals. If all medical requirements are satisfied, Physicians will dispense prescription strength hCG, either in injection, oral drops, or sublingual tablets. Next, certified nutritionists will create a healthy diet plan specific to each patient to achieve maximum efficacy. The issued high protein, low carbohydrate diet, when used in conjunction with prescription strength hCG, is proven to provide dieters with fast weight loss A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of clients lost up to one pound per day when following these medically supervised guidelines.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective results, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



