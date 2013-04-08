Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Testosterone levels begin to decrease incrementally in men beginning at the age of 30. Diet Doc recognizes this shift in the male physiology and recommends an individualized hCG diet plan for those males seeking to shed unwanted weight and regain much-needed, naturally produced testosterone. Responsible for maintaining bone mass, muscle mass, energy levels, and sexual functioning, testosterone is also a welcomed byproduct of hCG treatments. As men grow older, Testosterone is important for maintaining bone and muscle mass, energy levels, and sexual functioning. One of the many positive byproducts of a prescription hCG diet is that men naturally produce more testosterone in response to hCG treatments. Testosterone has also been found to aid in weight loss, making the hCG weight loss diet the fastest way to lose weight. hCG or Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, is a hormone discovered by an Endocrinologist named A.T.W.Simeons in the 1950’s, and when paired with a regulated, low-calorie diet, the hCG diet plan delivers fast weight loss and beneficial side effects. hCG or Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, is a hormone discovered by an Endocrinologist named A.T.W.Simeons in the 1950’s, and when paired with a regulated, low-calorie diet, the hCG diet plan delivers fast weight loss and beneficial side effects. Men who are obese or just trying to lose a little weight, and who are over 50 will undoubtedly experience the greatest benefit from a prescription hCG diets ability to help lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and balance blood sugar levels. In addition, hCG naturally signals the male body to produce a little extra testosterone, the key to feeling young over 50.



A study conducted by Stephen E Borst and Thomas Mulligan indicated that "In older men, low circulating testosterone is correlated with low muscle strength, with high adiposity, with insulin resistance and with poor cognitive performance." Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans and hCG diets have found that an effective way to naturally manage this drop in testosterone, and lose unwanted extra weight fast can be with prescription hCG treatments. Diet Doc has found that an effective way to manage low testosterone in aging men, and drop unwanted weight is with a prescription hCG diet. Low testosterone plagues many men over 50, who seek testosterone therapy from over-the-counter sources or synthetically manufactured drugs that are somewhat untested. This is disheartening for many older males, but Diet Doc hCG diet Plans offers a solution to a rigorous regimen of testosterone treatments. For men looking to shed unwanted weight, a clinically supervised hCG diet offers the necessary weight loss benefits, but with the added positive, naturally-occurring effect of raising the perpetually lowering testosterone levels in older males, safely and without the side effects of traditional high level testosterone replacement therapy. The patient's own body produces more testosterone in response to the hCG treatments. According to Borst and Mulligan, "[traditional] testosterone therapy produces a number of adverse effects, including worsening of sleep apnea, gynecomastia, polycythemia and elevation of PSA." http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18225456 With clinically monitored hCG treatments and Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans' individualized diet plan, males over the age of 50 can lose weight safely and effectively, meanwhile boosting their testosterone without any of the side effects of traditional, and much stronger testosterone treatments.



