Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Diet Doc has made a simple medical weight loss plan even easier to follow with the addition of the new Diet Doc Cookbook, full of easy to prepare hCG diet recipes to fit any budget or food preference. In-house nutritionists have developed a collection of healthy hCG diet recipes that adhere to a low calorie diet and provide clients with the highest possible amounts of nutrition, preventing adverse side effects of low calorie diets. This detailed cookbook is available upon registering for Diet Doc's prescription-only hCG treatments, and combines the knowledge of expert nutritionists and weight loss physicians with the innovative artistry of top chefs. Included in the hCG diet recipe cookbook are instructions to prepare delicious diet foods like low fat, low calorie ceviche, robust horseradish slaw, and nutritious apple and asparagus salad. Each meal is professionally calibrated for adequate calories, essential vitamins and minerals, and of course, taste.



Diet Doc leads the nation in prescription-only hCG treatments. Combining the effectiveness of prescription hCG treatments with a comprehensive collection of hCG diet recipes allows clients to lose weight fast, as well as retain motivation and excitement about losing weight. Professionals at Diet Doc have found that by keeping clients engaged, more weight is lost, diets are not abandoned, and long term health is improved exponentially. Thus, Diet Doc has made some of these hCG diet healthy recipes available online for free to anyone struggling with the monotony of a low calorie diet. The complete version can be attained after beginning a Diet Doc nutrition plan, at which time each client will be evaluated for health, age, weight loss goals, and nutritive needs.



Dedication to weight loss or specific fad diets will most often undergo an initial surge, but just as often dieters lose interest and abandon the diet without giving it a chance to produce much weight loss. There are several reasons for this loss of desire. As Joy Bauer explains, common reasons that people lose interest in diets and give up are: lack of commitment, the expectation of miracles, having a non-sustainable diet plan, and not being able to move past slip-ups. All of these common diet pitfalls lead to people abandoning their diets without ever truly losing any weight, or even worse, losing a little weight but putting on more than was initially lost. One thing that the most productive diets have in common is their ability to keep the dieter interested and engaged. Once dieting begins, clients receive a detailed diet instruction booklet as well as the new hCG diet recipes cookbook. Medical Director of Diet Doc, Nishant Rao adds "We supply medically supervised patient care to people across the USA. We believe in a collaborative approach to dieting, which is labor intensive but effective. We do the meal planning for our patients, which eliminates some of the frustration of dieting, and allows clients to pre-plan meals more easily for a less laborious dieting experience."



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg