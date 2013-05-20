Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- When reading statistics that state that approximately two thirds of Americans are overweight or obese it certainly makes perfect sense that there is an insatiable appetite for weight loss solutions that are not only quick and easy to follow, but also are reasonably priced. Diet Doc offers everyone the opportunity of a future of improved health by losing unwanted and unhealthy fat and inches with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG weight loss plan. Keeping the weight off after weight loss goals are reached will be simple by continuing to follow Diet Doc’s plan for a healthier lifestyle by eating moderately and staying active.



Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, a British endocrinologist, developed an extremely popular weight loss plan in the 1950s, which consisted of combining small doses of the powerful hormone, hCG, with a very low calorie diet. The theory behind this diet was that this combination would cause one to lose “abnormal” or stored fat. Dr. Simeons realized that hCG was a potent appetite suppressant and advocated that it would eliminate fat in such major areas of the body as the upper arms, stomach, thighs, and buttocks, while still preserving muscle. Unfortunately, patients following Simeons' original hCG diet protocol suffered from malnutrition, as Simeons only allowed 500 calories daily to his patients. The extremely low caloric intake was essentially a starvation diet and did not provide adequate nutrition for the body to function properly, resulting in his followers taking breaks from the diet in order to stay healthy. The original hCG protocol also restricted the use of hand lotions, shampoo and makeup.



Today, Diet Doc physicians have modified Dr. Simeons' hCG diet to offer clients the most advanced modern day version of the original hCG diet plan. Diet Doc’s revisions have resulted in a healthier, easier to follow protocol. Gone is the extreme starvation diet and restrictive use of hand lotions, shampoo and makeup. Diet Doc’s staff of certified nutritionists will customize each patient's hCG diet plan based on each client’s medical history, gender, age, lifestyle, and preferences, as well as tailoring a specific hCG treatments to help those desiring to lose 10 pounds to those dieters that need to lose 100 pounds or more. Proper exercise is always good and moderate exercise is optional while on the hCG diet; however, strenuous exercise is discouraged. Diet Doc is composed of specially trained weight loss professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, all working in collaboration to assure the safest and most effective weight loss experience for all clients. Diet Doc coaches are available 6 days per week, offering each client unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



