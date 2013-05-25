Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2013 -- Osteoarthritis is one of the most common joint disorders and has been directly linked to obesity. Carrying excess weight affects weight bearing joints, especially the knees, with studies revealing that knee osteoarthritis is approximately 4-5 times more common in overweight people as compared to people of normal body weight. In earlier years, joint replacement was not an option for obese patients, especially for those that were very obese. The Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center houses this and a lot more information on the benefits of weight loss for the prevention of Arthritis. Diet Doc has recently improved their hCG diet plans to provide more effective weight loss, capable of relieving symptoms of osteoarthritis.



Because excess weight adds additional pressure on the joints, the risk of developing painful osteoarthritis can be significantly reduced by losing this weight. This weight loss can also result in a substantial reduction in pain for those already suffering from osteoarthritis. Clearly, being overweight increases the load placed on the joints, increases joint stress and could possibly accelerate the breakdown of cartilage. Experts agree that losing weight may not reverse the damage that has been done to a joint, but even moderate weight loss can have a dramatic effect on the relief of joint pain.



Diet Doc offers an effective and fast weight loss solution to help patients avoid the pain, expense, and potential risks associated with the development of painful, and often debilitating, osteoarthritis. Decades of research indicate that prescription hCG has a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs. At Diet Doc, each patient is evaluated to assure that dietary requirements are optimally met, inclusive of medical history, lifestyle and activity level. Diet plans are created for those who have struggled to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



By following the hCG diet plan guidelines, along with the administration of regulated doses of prescription hCG, typically administered once daily, 97% of Diet Doc clients are boasting a loss of one pound or more per day of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight. The specially trained fast weight loss specialists at Diet Doc remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight fast and safely, thus avoiding weight related conditions such as painful osteoarthritis, by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's journey, assuring the safest and most effective diet experience available. Doctors, nurses and coaches are a phone call or an email away and are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during and even after the excess weight has disappeared with aftercare consultation available to encourage long term health and weight maintenance. Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant impact on one’s joint health and may result in patients avoiding painful, and often debilitating osteoarthritis.



