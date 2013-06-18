Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Produced in the liver, cholesterol is naturally occurring in the body and aids cells in fluidity. Each person produces cholesterol according to their diets; in general, if a person consumes high levels of cholesterol, their body produces less to balance total cholesterol in the bloodstream. As long as those levels remain balanced, the body creates the ideal amount to perform the tasks needed. However, when cholesterol levels become too high, this extra cholesterol can become dangerous, which is known as hypercholesterolemia. Sources have determined that too much cholesterol in your body means that you have an increased risk of getting cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease.



The University of Massachusetts found that "It doesn't take long to lower triglycerides by eating the right foods. We can often see changes in triglycerides in just a few days."



With the dangers of high cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides well established in America, Diet Doc reminds those who suffer from these three poor health identifiers, that losing weight results in increased overall body health, including lowered levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the bloodstream, and lowered blood pressure.



A physician monitored hCG diet from Diet Doc can result in lowered risk for cardiovascular disease, largely due to its effectiveness at aiding fast weight loss and instructing dieters to avoid risky behavior. With a low calorie, individually tailored diet from Diet Doc, patients will experience the well documented benefits of eating healthily, including, but not limited to, lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides in the bloodstream.



Studies overwhelmingly conclude that a healthy diet leads to benefits beyond only weight loss, but added energy, cardiovascular health, and lowered blood pressure. A custom hCG diet plan from Diet Doc can help patients easily eliminate unhealthy foods from their everyday diet. This individualized meal plan from along with a physician monitored hCG diet effectively removes difficult fat stores that are not responsive to normal diets, while simultaneously fostering healthy levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. Along with the health benefits of lowered levels of cholesterol, the hCG diet will remove fat in key trouble spots like the upper arms, stomach, thighs, and buttocks, while preserving muscle.



Each patient's diet journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication to assure the most safe and fast weight loss experience possible. Doctors, nurses, and consultants are available 6 days per week and are eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the patient's journey toward a slimmer, healthier body.



Offering sensible, long term weight loss solutions by providing patients with the most potent form of prescription hCG available, personalized hCG diet plans, constant medical supervision and personal service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has placed the opportunity and reward of losing unwanted and unhealthy excess weight within anyone’s grasp.



