Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- There is little doubt that obesity plays a significant role in countless diseases. This growing epidemic is also the culprit for serious emotional & self-esteem issues, lowering self-confidence, causing many to avoid trendy summer shoes & attire in an effort to hide excess fat, including chubby ankles. Diet Doc unveils newly improved hCG diets, providing medically supervised weight loss just in time for patient’s to get in shape for summer. With the Diet Doc hCG diet plans, patients lose weight quickly in naturally, usually in the most difficult-to-target areas.



English slang terms have been used for centuries to refer to particular body parts. In the 18th century, a fat stomach was called a "corporation." In the 19th century, it was referred to as a "bay window. In the 60s, the term "love handles" emerged and when fashion dictated the addition of low-rise, hip hugging jeans, "muffin tops" surfaced. Chunky ankles were known as "stovepipe legs" and are now unflatteringly referred to as "cankles”.



The slang term "cankle" is derived from the words, ankle and calf, referring to the absence of a defined ankle with the ankle seeming to seamlessly merge with the calf, directly into the foot. Aside from genetic predisposition, this condition is commonly seen in those that suffer from obesity. Because there really does not seem to be a wide variety of exercises available to reduce "cankles", the fact is that healthy weight loss is the best alternative.



Diet Doc has incorporated decades of fast weight loss research in its hCG diets, making an effort to help everyone who wants and needs to lose weight become successful at achieving diet goals while providing the knowledge and support to help each patient sustain long term weight maintenance. By improving its prescription hCG diets, adding more calories to the daily regimen, updating the dieting protocol, and improving the consistency of results through complex nutritional science, the company has made weight loss not only possible for everyone, but extremely simple as well.



Prior to committing to freedom from the physical and emotional burden of embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat, an extensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation, followed by an in-house physician consultation will be successfully completed. The physicians meticulously review and analyze the findings, identifying any factors that may hinder the process of fast weight loss. Based on these findings, nutritionists who are educated in the science of safe and fast weight loss develop individualized diet plans that are unique to each patient's nutritional and medical needs, as well as compatible with particular lifestyles. Qualified candidates will be prescribed hCG to complement the tailor made diet plans. The addition of this powerful hormone in combination with the low carbohydrate, high protein diet plans triggers the hypothalamus to release years of old, stored fat that has been trapped in the cells of the body, into the bloodstream to be burned for energy, resulting in the loss of pounds and inches in the typically most stubborn to lose areas, such as the hips, legs, underarms and belly, and even the ankles. Each patient’s fast weight loss journey is medically supervised and guided by professional dieting experts who are available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement every step of the way for up to one year after the fat has disappeared, assuring each patient’s safe and successful diet experience and long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc patients are excitedly boasting a loss of up to five pounds per week of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat. Dieters are looking and feeling better than ever before and slipping confidently and comfortably into trendy summer wardrobes without the embarrassment of trying to disguise chubby ankles or cankles.



The experts at Diet Doc are confident that all Americans can successfully lose weight and are dedicated to the safest and most successful diet journey for each client. With plans tailored to fit comfortably into any budget, weight loss is easily attainable for anyone. By utilizing the most current communication technology, the company can reach out to those in even the most remote areas of the country, leading everyone toward an enriched life by losing unhealthy, unwanted and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg