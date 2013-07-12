Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Experts agree that obesity can lead to a host of weight related conditions and diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke, as well as joint related problems and that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can improve one’s physical, as well as emotional, health.



Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists utilize the latest nutritional science to uniquely design healthy and nutritious hCG diet plans that are specific to each individual patient’s medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. By incorporating a wider range of deliciously healthy food choices, patients find the hCG diet plans interesting and easy to follow. Those who follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan are looking and feeling better than ever before with improved activity levels and boosted self-confidence and self-esteem.



Before committing to losing unwanted, unhealthy and dangerous excess fat, a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation will be completed by each patient. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, dieters can begin their journey from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Board certified physicians will dispense prescription hCG to be used in conjunction with customized diet plans that are unique to each patient’s individual needs. This powerful combination stimulates the brain to target stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be used as the body’s primary source of energy. Patients report that fat is melting from areas that are typically the most stubborn and difficult to lose, such as the underarms, belly, thighs and hips.



The most preferred method of hCG delivery among patients remains painless injectable solution due to its ability to promote more fast weight loss while also preventing muscle loss and naturally suppressing the appetite, however, hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops. Because Diet Doc has fortified the injectable solution with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are reporting the loss of pounds and inches without the typical between meal cravings or loss of energy associated with dieting.



New patients can receive a Diet Doc hCG diet recipe book featuring over 50 delicious, easy to prepare and nutritious recipes making meal planning simple for the entire family. In addition, an impressive collection of diet foods and snacks are available for purchase, as well as a comprehensive and successful assortment of prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals and weight loss accelerants to complement the prescription hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc remains firm in its commitment to provide everyone with the opportunity for a healthier lifestyle by losing excess weight and offers only the safest, highest quality prescription products available on today’s market. The company’s manufacturing company, located in the U.S, manufactures 100% prescription grade hCG injection or oral tablet medication using the highest quality standards and in strict accordance with the Food and Drug Administration.



Diet Doc has guided thousands of Americans to the path of healthy living by providing the safest and most effective prescription hCG diet plans and has become the nation’s leader in medical weight loss with proven programs that work. At a fraction of the cost of expensive and often risky alternatives, pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable to anyone. Begin the journey to improved health today by calling Diet Doc to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



