Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The end of a woman’s reproductive capabilities, or menopause, usually occurs later in life. Because hormone levels peak, dip and dive during this time, this transition can wreak havoc for women. Emotional changes, mood swings, fatigue and lethargy and body drenching hot flashes are associated with menopause. Hot flashes, a severe nuisance for women, can diminish the quality of life and have been linked to an increased risk for depression, anxiety and insomnia. In addition to these symptoms, a woman’s risk for weight gain and obesity increases. Reported on by CNN, Alison Huang, M.D., professor of internal medicine at the University of CA said that “If you are a woman who is overweight or obese, you can substantially improve hot flashes by losing weight”. Diet Doc’s medically supervised, prescription hCG diet plans are simple, practical, easy to follow and designed just for women, making the transition into this new stage of life a little less difficult.



Although it is not completely clear why weight loss reduces hot flashes, overweight women do tend to have higher levels of estrogen which may aggravate hot flashes. Some experts also suggest that body fat may prevent women from cooling off during a hot flash.



Research conducted at Louisiana State University suggests that menopausal women experience a shift in their bodies as fat distributes itself to the abdominal area rather than the lower body, creating a "muffin top" effect. Excessive abdominal fat, or belly fat, is linked closely with obesity and other conditions, such as heart disease, a leading cause of death among American women. In addition, studies indicate that a woman's risk for the development of breast cancer may increase by up to 20 percent when gaining 20 pounds or more following menopause. Losing excess weight and managing weight in a healthy manner can help reverse, prevent or help treat all these risk factors.



Menopausal women may find themselves eating more in response to hormonal changes, and commonly reaching for high-calorie comfort foods, leading to excessive weight gain. Although hormonal changes during menopause do play a role in weight gain for women; dietary and lifestyle changes hold greater influence.



Decades of scientific research have revealed that prescription hCG, when administered in a medically supervised setting, and coupled with tailor made and personalized diet plans that are specific to each woman's nutritional requirements, are safe and effective in producing fast weight loss, which in turn, offers relief for menacing hot flashes during menopause, as well as reducing the risk of developing a host of weight-related diseases while transitioning into this next phase of life.



Based on information obtained during a comprehensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create hCG diet plans that are specific to each woman’s nutritional needs. These nutrient rich hCG diet plans are designed to fit comfortably into each woman's lifestyle, are easy to follow and sustain the patient’s interest by incorporating a wide range of deliciously healthy food choices that, when coupled with prescription hCG, signal the brain to target fat stores to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy. This powerful combination produces fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, even those women that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Louisiana can lose excess weight and lessen many menopausal symptoms from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



By offering safe and effective weight loss to women, including those looking for a weight loss clinic in New Orleans Louisiana, Diet Doc has helped thousands transition into what can be the most carefree, happy and healthiest time of their lives. Diet Doc urges all women to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to prepare to look and feel better than ever before by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg