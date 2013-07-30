Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Diet Doc’ new, improved prescription hCG diet plans have provided thousands with natural, safe and fast weight loss by offering 100% pure prescription hCG and diet plans that are tailored to fit comfortably into each patient’s lifestyle while being compatible with individual medical, nutritional and dietary needs. In the 1950s, researcher, A.T.W. Simeons, unveiled the original hCG diet plans, successfully providing fast weight loss for patients. However, because the original hCG diet plans restricted the patient’s daily caloric intake to a mere 500 calories per day, they posed significant and serious health compromise.



Decades of scientific research have allowed the experts at Diet Doc to develop new prescription hCG diet plans that promote safe and fast weight loss while allowing the patient to consume more than double the daily caloric intake than that of the original Simeons hCG diet, incorporating a wider variety of delicious and healthy food choices into the plans, and providing only medically supervised and 100% pure prescription hCG.



Patients who follow the new prescription hCG diet plans are noticing the rapid loss of pounds and inches from areas of the body that are typically the most difficult and stubborn to target, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. The combination of the patient specific hCG diet plans coupled with the most potent form of prescription hCG available on today's market, signals the hypothalamus to target years of trapped and stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream and burning this old, trapped fat as the body's primary source of energy.



Prescription hCG cannot be found in stores and is made available to Doc clients by prescription only and after a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and Diet Doc physician consult. By utilizing the most current technology, even those that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Phoenix can begin their journey to a slimmer, leaner and healthier body from the comfort of their own living room simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



The company makes prescription hCG available in three convenient forms; painless injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the chosen method of hCG delivery, dieters can anticipate natural, safe and fast weight loss. Because prescription hCG injectable solution has the ability to naturally suppress the appetite, as well as being enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, patients are transitioning into slimmer, healthier bodies without suffering from cravings or energy loss which is typically associated with dieting. In fact, if dieters experience any of these symptoms, they are urged to contact the professionals at Diet Doc who will immediately make the necessary adjustments.



The professionals at Diet Doc monitor and medically supervise each patient’s diet journey with scheduled weekly communication and are eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement 6 days per week via phone or email. Offering this superior level of personal service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most reliable and trusted prescription hCG diet plan provider in the country.



Before resorting to over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and join the millions that have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the most sensible and successful solution for unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



