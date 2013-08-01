Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- CBC news recently reported that United Airlines has created a policy specific to obese passengers, citing that overweight passengers may be charged for two seats if they cannot fit comfortably into one seat with the arm rest closed or cannot fasten the seatbelt with an extension. Although this new policy may seem discriminatory, United responds that the new policy was created for the comfort and wellbeing of all passengers and is in response to over 700 complaints received in 2012 from passengers who did not have a comfortable flight due to the overweight person next to them infringing on their seat.



Many Americans believe that instead of being made to feel comfortable by airlines, they are now feeling very unwelcome. In fact, many fail to participate in numerous activities, including travel, due to being overweight. Aside from restricting activities, carrying excess weight is the source of countless health conditions. Experts agree that by making simple lifestyle changes and taking proper care of the body now, weight related conditions can be avoided in the future. Trimming the waistline not only decreases the risk of disease, but contributes to a more active and fulfilling lifestyle with improved confidence and self-esteem.



Diet Doc’s new, modified diet plans are getting Americans on the track to healthy and fast weight loss, providing the opportunity for everyone to successfully lose weight fast, ensure long term weight maintenance and enjoy the freedom from the burden of carrying excess weight. By following the company’s medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, it is not unusual, and actually very probable, to lose up to five pounds per week.



hCG is a hormone that was discovered by researcher, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, in the 1950s to burn “abnormal fat”. The hormone was noted to influence rapid weight loss when used in conjunction with a very low calorie diet. Since that time, Diet Doc has substantially modernized the original outdated hCG diet, making it safer and more effective by increasing the allowable daily caloric intake, incorporating a wider range of deliciously healthy food choices, as well as providing the dieter with medically supervised, pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies.



Patients that desire to naturally lose weight fast will complete a health evaluation, followed by an in-house Diet Doc physician consultation, both of which can be accomplished by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. The information collected during the assessment assists doctors in identifying and resolving any issues that may have prohibited weight loss in the past. Upon physician approval, personalized, nutrient rich diet plans are uniquely created by certified nutritionists and designed to meet the nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs of each patient, while providing the most natural and safest method for optimal weight loss. The diet plans will be supplemented with prescription hCG, typically administered once daily and under medical supervision. This powerful combination signals the brain to target stores of old and trapped fat, forcing it to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Because prescription hCG is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, as well as naturally suppressing the appetite, patients are reporting fast weight loss without the typical dieting side effects, such as loss of energy and between meal cravings.



Losing weight can be life changing and Diet Doc’s fast weight loss experts are eager to guide each patient toward the freedom from the burden of carrying excess weight. Available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, dieters are never alone in the journey to a slimmer and healthier body.



Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans have helped thousands of Americans experience the joy of visiting new places and enjoying a more satisfying and active lifestyle by losing excess weight naturally, rapidly and safely. The experts at Diet Doc invite everyone that has been unsuccessful in weight loss in the past to make that lifestyle change by calling today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation.



