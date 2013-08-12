Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Learning how to create a meal and snack plan that is conducive to fast weight loss, while still satisfying hunger and cravings, can be difficult without a background in health or nutrition. Unfortunately, many people who are trying to lose weight fast on their own give up when their diet plans are counteracted with uncontrollable hunger or cravings, leading to perpetual overeating. Diet Doc recognizes that losing significant weight can be challenging, so they created hCG diets to offer their patients and easier road to fast weight loss with the support of the Diet Doc community.



Before embarking on a healthier lifestyle, each Diet Doc patient will complete an extensive, online health questionnaire, allowing Diet Doc physicians to determine whether there are any underlying medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting fast weight loss. During an initial physician consultation, patients’ hCG diet plans begin to take shape and prescription diet pills and weight loss supplements are discussed and prescribed in order to increase the rate at which Diet Doc patients will burn excess and embarrassing fat. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, interested patients without access to a weight loss clinic in Chicago Illinois can simply call Diet Doc to schedule a complimentary and confidential telephone consultation.



Following their initial consultation, patients will begin working closely with the Diet Doc team of certified nutritionists to develop the meal and snack portion of hCG diets. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are specially trained in the most effective methods for losing weight with hCG diets and will spend time educating the patient on the best course of action for fast weight loss. The patient will learn about the nutritional value of the foods that they are currently eating and learn why those foods may be unhealthy and be contributing to their weight problem. Nutritionists will also explain which foods are low in fat, sugar and calories but high in protein so that patients feel full and satisfied following their meals.



Diet Doc patients will also receive a cookbook with over fifty pages of healthy, low-calorie recipes to help them incorporate what they have learned from the nutritionist into their daily routine with hCG diets. Patients will learn that they can include fresh herbs and spices, such as salt, pepper, garlic and basil, freely in their hCG diets without concern for added calories or fat. Including these herbs and spices into their meals will provide the satisfying tastes patients usually achieve from fatty oils and dressings without causing weight gain.



When creating and developing their hCG diets, the Diet Doc team wanted to offer their clients a different and easier approach to achieving fast weight loss. By personalizing prescription hCG diets around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle choices and food preferences, patients will successfully lose weight fast without the typical and common negative side effects usually associated with weight loss programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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