Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Osteoarthritis, the most common joint disorder, causes symptoms of discomfort and pain in the hands, feet, knees, spine, hips and neck, significantly reducing one’s quality of life. Although it is not totally clear exactly how excess weight influences osteoarthritis, it is clear that being overweight increases the load placed on the joints. Those who are only 10 pounds overweight increase the force on the knees by 30-60 pounds with each step. The risk of an overweight woman developing osteoarthritis is nearly 4 times higher than those of normal weight, while overweight men face 5 times greater risk.



An article recently published in The Journal of Arthritis and Rheumatism, and reported on by Medical News Today, suggests that following a diet high in sulforaphane, a molecule which is found in cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage, may trigger a positive influence on reducing osteoarthritis symptoms by releasing powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer fighting agents.



Age and obesity have been found to be the most common contributors of osteoarthritis. There is no cure, other than pain relief medications and, in extreme cases, joint replacement. The most sensible solution to offering relief to painful osteoarthritis symptoms, as well as avoiding its development, seems to be following a medically guided diet plan and making a lifestyle change by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc has helped thousands revive their lives by losing excess weight, offering prescription hCG diets that tailor treatment around each patient’s individual nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs. This kind of individualized attention to every patient helps lead to a reduced risk of developing countless weight related diseases and conditions, and as a positive side effect, the weight lost helps relieve painful osteoarthritis symptoms.



By modifying and modernizing the original hCG protocol, the company has designed a safer method of dieting. Diet Doc provides only 100% pure prescription hCG for its hCG diet plans, while also increasing the allowable caloric intake for clients to more than double that of the original, outdated hCG regimen used by most competitors. Not only do the company’s customized hCG diet plans incorporate a wider range of delicious food choices to maintain the patient’s interest, but the rapid and noticeable weight loss motivates patients to adhere to the diet longer, producing better long term weight loss.



Successful weight loss or Diet Doc clients begins with a simple medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, there is no need to schedule appointments or travel to and from embarrassing local weight loss clinics. Patients can begin their journey to a life free of burdensome, excess fat leading to reduced osteoarthritis symptoms simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer, speaking with a Diet Doc professional, and scheduling an appointment for a telephone conference with a certified Diet Doc physician.



Based on information obtained during the physician consultation and evaluation, certified nutritionists design healthy and individualized hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, focusing on incorporating cruciferous and green leafy vegetables that contain sulforaphane to fight painful osteoarthritis symptoms and produce fast weight loss. Each hCG diet plan is specific to the patient’s individual nutritional, medical, and weight loss needs in order to achieve maximum effectiveness and optimal cohesion.



Prescription hCG will be dispensed, typically administered once daily in the privacy of the client’s home. The coupling of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG with the tailor made hCG diet plans has been found to signal the hypothalamus to force stores of trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy, resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss.Patients notice the loss of pounds and inches rapidly and are enjoying a more active and rewarding lifestyle with no significant dieting side effects.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant improvement in one’s overall general health. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are pleased to individually design hCG diet plans, or nonprescription weight loss plans for those struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to restore health, tailoring each plan to be compatible with almost any disease or condition.



Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to begin the lifestyle change by losing unwanted weight rapidly, safely and successfully, often leading to relief from painful and, often debilitating, osteoarthritis symptoms.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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