Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- A key ingredient to achieving successful weight loss is having a positive support system in place. At Diet Doc, unlimited support is only a phone call or an email away with specially trained fast weight loss professionals available 6 days per week and eager to offer unlimited support, consultation, guidance and encouragement throughout each step of each patient’s transition to a slimmer, healthier and happier body. The company’s dedicated fast weight loss staff is committed to providing all patients the tools necessary to lose unwanted weight rapidly and the guidance and education to maintain long term weight health long after the initial fat has disappeared.



Prior to committing to a happier and more fulfilling future by losing excess fat, patients will satisfactorily complete a medical evaluation and Diet Doc simple doctor consultation. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, the company can reach those in even the most remote regions of the country. Even those that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Illinois can achieve their fast weight loss goals simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Based on information obtained during the evaluation and consultation, certified nutritionists will design nutrient rich hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. Prescription hCG, available in painless injectable solution, sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops, will be prescribed and is typically administered once daily under medical supervision. This powerful combination turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the brain to release years of old, trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary source of energy. The body typically stores fat in areas that have proven to be the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Patients that follow the prescription hCG diet protocol are noticing the loss of pounds and inches from these stubborn areas, are fitting into clothes more comfortably and confidently and feeling and looking better than ever before.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be purchased in stores and is available strictly by prescription to qualified clients. Refined to a simple glycoprotein, prescription hCG is not synthetic, a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. Though numerous internet sites may offer hCG and hCG drops, Diet Doc offers only 100% pure prescription strength hCG that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality standards.



To assure the safest and most successful weight loss possible, each patient’s hCG diet experience is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication, as well as scheduled weekly consultations. This allows the experts at Diet Doc to evaluate the success of each patient and to identify and resolve any issues that may be hindering weight loss.



Diet Doc’s support group consists of board certified doctors, nurses, certified nutritionists and weight loss coaches, all eager and committed to helping each patient achieve their weight loss goals safely and successfully. Available via email or phone, the dedicated staff is available 6 days per week to all clients throughout each phase of the hCG diet, before, during, and even after the last pound has dissipated.



Because Diet Doc places patient safety and success first and foremost, the company has become the nation’s most reliable and trusted name in fast weight loss. Offering natural, safe, sensible and fast weight loss without side effects and without the potential risks associated with over the counter pills, fad diets or invasive surgery, Diet Doc has helped thousands transform their bodies and their lives by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Pick up the phone today to speak with a professional fast weight loss expert and to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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