Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- The professional fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc invite all Americans, even those in the most remote locations, to add years to their lives by losing unhealthy excess fat. By refining and modernizing the original outdated 1950s hCG diet to allow a more generous daily caloric intake, a wider range of delicious food choices, diet plans that are unique to each patient’s individual needs, and 100% pure prescription hCG, not ineffective homeopathic hCG, the company has been instrumental in helping thousands of Americans lose unhealthy excess weight.



The transition to a longer and healthier life begins with a simple phone call. After a detailed medical evaluation and Diet Doc physician consult done easily from the patient’s home via the telephone certified nutritionists will design individual diet plans that are specific to each patient’s nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The inclusion of medically supervised prescription hCG provides the dieter with a powerful blend that promotes extreme weight loss by triggering the release of trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. This dieting transition, referred to as ketosis, allows dieters to lose weight fast by consuming fewer calories without experiencing overwhelming hunger and its related symptoms.



During Phase 1 of the prescription hCG diet, patients are encouraged to focus on loading the body with foods high in calories and fat. This phase is intended to spike the metabolism and serve as a fat induction to facilitate the transition into ketosis which will occur later in the diet. This is a good time for dieters to snap a “before” picture, begin recording weight and measurements and even begin a diet journal.



Phase 2 of the Diet Doc hCG diet plan begins on day 3 and is actually the beginning of the weight loss period. The dieter will begin the nutritionist-designed low calorie diet plan which impels the body to naturally transition into ketosis. This process begins with a shift in the metabolism, triggered by a drop in insulin levels, reduction in dietary net carbohydrates and glycogen depletion.



Depending upon each patient’s personal weight loss goals, Phase 3 may last between 1-3 months. During this time, weight loss is stable and consistent. The body is making and using ketones as a primary source of fuel and reliance on dietary carbohydrates for metabolic function is very minimal. Old, trapped and stored fat is now being burned as the primary source of energy.



Phase 4 is called the maintenance phase and lasts indefinitely. Prior to beginning phase 4, the patient will be instructed to discontinue the use of prescription hCG. During this phase, normal foods and carbohydrates are slowly reintroduced. For the next 3-4 weeks, the patient will gradually increase caloric intake. A maintenance appointment will be scheduled during which time the staff will calculate the daily calorie needs based upon the BMR and activity level.



When weight loss goals have been achieved, patients are strongly encouraged to remain committed and faithful to the new standard of healthy living they have chosen by continuing to make healthy food choices and avoiding processed, junk and fast foods to avoid the return of weight. Expert weight loss coaches, nurses, doctors and nutritionists are available to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the hCG diet and for up to one year after the last pound of excess fat has disappeared, which encourages long term health and weight maintenance.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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