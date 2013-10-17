Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- When the metabolism is functioning properly, hormones work in sync assuring that the body is producing enough energy to function. Unfortunately, most people do not consume enough nutrient rich foods to keep the body operating at maximum capacity. The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid a host of diseases and conditions associated with carrying extra weight, including lowered metabolic rate. By offering prescription hCG diet plans that are designed specifically for each patient’s body type, activity level, metabolism and medical conditions, the company has been effective in helping thousands improve their health and enjoy a more active lifestyle. In this capacity, Diet Doc announces its new hCG diet plans, specifically focusing on naturally resetting patients’ metabolism and restoring the body’s natural weight loss capability.



Science has revealed that when the metabolism is functioning properly, hormones work in sync assuring that the body is producing enough energy to function. Unfortunately, most people do not consume enough nutrient rich foods to keep the body operating at maximum capacity. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans help to balance essential hormones by helping patients follow a healthy diet, and introducing prescription grade medications. This new approach to fast weight loss has resulted in thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past, losing weight fast and safely and looking and feeling better than ever before.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is only developed in United States based, fully licensed pharmacies and is not available through any other retailer. By developing the hormone within their own pharmacies, Diet Doc can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the safest and most effective prescription products available on the market. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality and level of each active ingredient.



Following a medical evaluation and confidential consultation with a Diet Doc board certified physician, patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their prescription hCG by phone or internet. For added convenience, all prescription hormone medication will be shipped directly to the patient’s home, eliminating the need for costly and time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective prescription hCG diet plan directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering and adjusting diet plans if results begin to taper. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call to assess progress. This level of personalized service assures the safest and most effective weight loss experience while also enabling the Diet Doc physicians to identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other factors that may be hindering fast weight loss. With the use of the telephone, Skype and other internet applications, patients in even the most remote areas of the country have the opportunity to change their lives, avoid the risk of weight-related disease and reduce the severity of many pre-existing conditions with healthy, safe and fast weight loss. With new hCG diet plans, the experts at Diet Doc are enabling patients to experience a new, youthful metabolism, and consequently leading patients to natural and safe weight loss.



Diet Doc urges those who need to lose only 10 pounds, to those who must lose much more, to contact the company today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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