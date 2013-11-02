Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- New research from the Universities of Oxford and Reading in the UK, and reported by Medical News Today, suggests that introducing a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened drinks could help in the battle against obesity. Many believe that a “sugary drink tax” may encourage healthier lifestyle alternatives. In an editorial linked to the study, Jason Block, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, says that the 20% sugar-sweetened drink tax could work in reducing obesity, and that more countries, including the United States, should adopt a similar strategy.



Rather than allowing the country’s law and policy makers to impose and enforce a tax on sugary drinks, Diet Doc offers everyone the opportunity to preemptively lose unhealthy excess weight by following their medically guided and supervised safe and effective diet plans to generate fast and permanent weight loss, thereby saving money in the long run and breaking the addiction to sugary and soon-to-be expensive foods.



In the 1950s, Researcher A.T.W. Simeons discovered that the hCG hormone, when administered in small doses and coupled with a 500-calorie per day diet plan, was effective in promoting fast weight loss. The downfall of Simeons’ diet plans was that patients were suffering very severe and significant health compromise due to the dangerously low and restricted caloric intake.



Unlike most competitors, Diet Doc does not support the dangerously low calorie diet plans and distinguishes itself by replacing the unsafe 500-calorie per day allowance with its own scientifically researched, thoroughly updated version, allowing more than double the daily caloric intake without compromising health or weight loss results.



Decades of scientific research have allowed Diet Doc to redesign the outdated 1950s hCG protocol, enabling them to develop the country’s only modern day version of Simeon’s hCG diet plans. By extracting the most essential elements of the original hCG diet and designing diet plans that are strategically created by nutritionists that are specially trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, along with the administration of 100% pure prescription hCG, the company has been successful in creating the nation’s leading and most trusted medical weight loss plans.



Diet Doc's hCG plans are designed in consideration of each patient’s specific medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs, while being rich in essential nutrients and offering a wide selection of healthy and delicious food choices. Patients are not tempted to cheat while following the diet because the powerful hCG hormone naturally suppresses the appetite, preventing between meal hunger and cravings. The artfully created diet plans maintain the patient’s interest while the rapid weight loss keeps motivation at its peak. Each potential patient must successfully complete a medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Prospective patients can call Diet Doc or simply log onto the computer to begin their own personal life changing weight loss journey. Once approved, certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to design diet plans that are specific to their individual needs.



The administration of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG has been found to turn the body into a fat burning machine by forcing old, trapped fat that has been stored in the cells of the body into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary energy source, also preventing muscle loss during dieting. Patients nationwide are boasting the rapid and very noticeable loss of pounds and inches in the typically most difficult and stubborn areas to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Before resorting to over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and join the millions that have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the most sensible and successful solution for unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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