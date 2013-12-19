Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- With the holidays, and gatherings with family and friends, fast approaching, dieters are most likely focusing more on losing belly fat quickly than their overall weight loss goals. But, even if dieters around the country are able to quickly lose belly fat, unless they acquire health and nutrition skills, they are likely to see a return of the weight that they were able to lose. Diet Doc considered sustainable weight loss when creating their hCG diet programs and, although they are able to help their clients quickly lose weight and rid themselves of embarrassing belly fat, they also educate their clients on the importance of maintaining a healthy diet in order to sustain their weight loss over time. This dedication to lasting results has helped to set Diet Doc’s hCG diets apart from their competitors and have made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Each potential patient will work closely with a team of weight management experts who have been specially trained in achieving effective and lasting weight loss results with hCG diet programs. And, because Diet Doc is committed to their clients’ success, they also offer unlimited consultations, six days per week, to answer questions about the client’s hCG diet program, offer suggestions for even faster weight loss and provide guidance and food recommendations for naturally burning belly fat. Unlike competitors who ask their clients to spend time and money traveling to diet clinic for consultations and treatments, Diet Doc respects their clients’ time and finances and offers their services completely through telemedicine. All consultations can be scheduled at a date and time most convenient for the client and, to ensure client confidentiality, each shipment of supplements and treatments will be sent directly to the patient’s home or office.



An unfortunate consequence of diet change when working toward weight loss goals are cravings for unhealthy foods that can disrupt the intentions of those dieters most committed to eliminating embarrassing belly fat. But, Diet Doc includes their exclusive hCG diet treatments as part of their diet programs to alleviate uncontrollable hunger and the temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods, providing dieters much needed relief and allowing them to stick with their intentions to rid themselves of belly fat and reach their weight loss goals. And, in addition to suppressing the appetite, the hormones contained in each treatment are naturally produced and effectively mobilize stored fat, flushing it from the patient’s body for nearly immediate fat loss.



Each patient will also work with certified nutritionists to learn to choose low fat, low calorie foods that will provide them with essential elements and minerals, but will not cause them to see a return of the belly fat they were able to lose. Knowing which foods are appropriate for healthy recipes, and that will leave the client feeling full and satisfied, is imperative not only for losing weight, but for being able to sustain weight once their hCG diet program is complete.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



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