Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Understanding the impact that an individual’s social environment has on eating habits, weight gain and obesity has been limited by gaps in available research. Social media has proven to be an effective research tool to study statistics for issues such as mental illness and is now being used to examine and explore solutions for the nation’s obesity epidemic. Recently, researchers with Boston Children’s Hospital’s Informatics Program used the social media site, Facebook, to gather important data on obesity rates across the United States and found a direct connection between social interests and obesity. Diet Doc's hCG diets help patients change unhealthy social interests by encouraging healthy eating habits and lifestyles while helping patients achieve their best weight loss. hCG diets combine the use of prescription strength hCG with healthy meal plans and education on reaching patients’ best weight loss to combat overeating and obesity rates in America.



Study leaders Rumi Chunara, PhD, and John Brownstein, PhD, collected Facebook user interest data from Facebook users across the United States and compared interests in healthy activities with the users’ local obesity rates. The results revealed a direct correlation between obesity rates and reported Facebook interests. As reported in Medical News Today, Brownstein stated, “Online social networks like Facebook represent a new high-value, low-cost data stream for looking at health at a population level. The tight correlation between Facebook users' interests and obesity data suggest that this kind of social network analysis could help generate real-time estimates of obesity levels in an area, help target public health campaigns that would promote healthy behavior change, and assess the success of those campaigns." The study also demonstrates a clear connection between unhealthy lifestyles and problems with weight gain and obesity.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are not simply weight loss diets, instead they are designed to provide patients with their best weight loss while educating them on the nuances of healthy living habits for increased long term diet success. The goal of the Diet Doc team is to provide patients with the proper foundation to maintain their best weight loss for the long-term future.



hCG diets were originally developed in the 1950s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons upon the discovery of the hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). hCG is naturally produced during pregnancy to assure that a growing fetus has adequate nutrition from the mother’s excess fat storage instead of from the mother’s structural fat or muscle. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diets, hCG mobilizes unnecessary fat stores to provide patients with their best weight loss. The original hCG diets were successful in providing patients with their best weight loss; however, they put patients at risk by encouraging a low 500-calorie-per-day diet. With today’s science and technology, Diet Doc has taken the research from the 1950s and created the only safe and effective version of hCG diets available on the market today. By encouraging an increased daily caloric intake with healthy and nutritious meal plans, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



