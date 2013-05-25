Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2013 -- Providing patients with their best weight loss is the ultimate goal for the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals. But, aside from educating patients on how to lose weight fast and effectively, Diet Doc’s hCG diets also provide patients, who have gained weight because of uncontrollable factors like abuse during childhood like bullying, more control over their lives by achieving their best weight loss. While not directly capable of dealing with the underlying factors of weight gain derived from earlier abuse, Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are however capable of providing life-changing weight loss while changing long term eating habits related to a lifetime of weight gain.



sSpecifically, a new study just published in Molecular Psychiatry found a relationship between childhood abuse and weight gain later in life. Diet Doc understands the stresses involved in managing weight gain, especially when trying to lose weight while dealing with the effects of abuse, and developed hCG diets so patients could learn how to lose weight safely and easily to achieve their best weight loss goals.



The study performed at Kings College in London was seeking to address the increasing problems associated with childhood obesity and discover possible ways to aid in obesity prevention and lead to best weight loss. As reported by Medical News Today, during their review of nearly 200,000 subjects, researchers found that children who have suffered abuse are 36% more likely to suffer from obesity later in their lives. Researchers were unable to state the clear causes for this association, but speculate that victims of abuse may consume more calories because of the stress abuse causes in brain development and the hormones that regulate appetite. Whatever the cause of weight gain and obesity later in life, to begin leading happy, healthy lives, victims of abuse require education on healthy eating to learn how to lose weight effectively and achieve their best weight loss.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets are developed specifically for each patient around age, gender, food preference and medical history. All potential Diet Doc patients participate in an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician to review medical history, including any instances of abuse that may have contributed to their weight gain. These consultations are beneficial in determining the goals for patients’ best weight loss, how to lose weight safely and rapidly for each individual patient and the overall objective for patients’ hCG diets.



Diet Doc physicians are specially trained in determining the most efficient road that patients should take to achieve their best weight loss and find that understanding how the body responds to weight loss naturally leads patients to understanding how to lose weight he best way for their medical history. hCG diets combine medically supervised prescription hCG treatments with education on healthy eating habits and foods that contain high amounts of energy and essential nutrients to show patients how to lose weight effectively. Providing patients with control over their weight through hCG diets will not only allow patients to reach their best weight loss goals, it will also lead to healthier, happier lives overall.



