Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Worrying about individual weight-related health diseases can be overwhelming when trying to achieve best weight loss goals, but people may now have new motivation to succeed in losing weight. Researchers with the University of Edinburgh furthered studies determining the risks of passing weight-related diseases to subjects’ next generations and found that overweight or obese subjects could pass these risks a generation further, to their grandchildren. Diet Doc’s hCG diets stop these health risks with the individual patient without putting next generations at risk. These hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss by helping patients achieve their best weight loss goals quickly and effectively.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers were disturbed with the ever-increasing public health issue of obesity and the health-related risks associated with weight gain and obesity. Continuing on with previous studies, this new study looked not only at the next generation of overweight subjects but also at the generations after, including subjects’ grandchildren. Their research showed that moderately obese mothers have an impact on the birth weight and health risks for next generations and their grandchildren. Diet Doc is committed to eliminating weight-related health risks for mothers and next generations through medically supervised best weight loss diets that not only transform patients’ bodies, they also help patients create a healthy lifestyle overall.



Diet Doc patients achieve their best weight loss goals by combining the powerful appetite suppressant hCG with nutrient rich, low-calorie meals and snacks. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced in pregnant females to assure that the growing fetus receives adequate nutrition. Should the mother not have immediate access to nutrients the fetus requires, hCG mobilizes extra fat storage while leaving the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat intact. When used as a weight management tool in Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, hCG mobilizes patients’ excess and unnecessary fat storage while also suppressing the appetite to allow patients to consume fewer calories and achieve their best weight loss goals.



While temporarily receiving medically supervised hCG treatments during their hCG diets, patients can curb intense food cravings and make healthier food choices. Patients will also work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn which foods will leave them feeling full and satisfied while still losing weight to achieve their best weight loss. Losing weight through hCG weight loss diets will not only improve patients’ own lives, they will also reduce the risk of weight-related diseases for the next generation.



