Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- New studies and advanced research are continuously making headlines and suggesting ways for individuals to reach their best weight loss goals. Previous science has indicated that consuming small, healthy meals multiple times per day, or “grazing”, is the most effective method for patients to lose weight fast and achieve their best weight loss. However, a new study, presented this week at a conference held by the American Diabetes Association, suggests that eating two healthy meals a day may be a better system to adopt when trying to successfully lose weight. Diet Doc understands that new studies and research will continue to develop over time and incorporating that science into hCG diets is imperative for the best weight loss, but Diet Doc also understands that each patient will respond differently to different diet plans, and it is more important to create programs around the patient’s specific personal needs. Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize today’s science, but only that which is most applicable to the patient’s body and how the patient will best respond to hCG diets and healthy meals and snacks.



The current study, performed by the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague, followed 54 study participants for a period of twelve weeks to determine whether the frequency of meals would affect how fast a subject lost weight or how much weight a subject would lose. All study participants consumed the same amount of calories, but one group ate six small, healthy meals per day while the other group consumed two larger, healthy meals per day. All participants were able to lose weight, but the study showed that those consuming two larger meals were successful in losing more weight than the group that grazed during the day. The research ultimately showed that reducing caloric intake would result in best weight loss regardless of the frequency of eating. Diet Doc understands that eliminating an entire meal from a diet can be challenging, but, should that be the most appropriate course of action for the patient, Diet Doc offers best weight loss aids such as hCG treatments, to supplement healthy meals and to suppress the appetite in order for the patient to consume fewer calories.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans utilize the naturally powerful hormone hCG to control cravings and excessive hunger and to allow the patient to consume fewer calories and achieve their best weight loss goals. After consulting with a Diet Doc physician, the patient will be prescribed appropriate fat elimination aids and will begin to develop a healthy meal plan supplemented with these aids. The specially trained team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists will discuss previous health concerns and health history with each client to determine the best way for the patient to lose weight safely and rapidly with hCG diets.



Each Diet Doc patient will remain in constant contact with the Diet Doc team so that their progress with hCG diets can be monitored, to make sure that the patient is successful in losing weight and to confirm that their progress is as fast and as effective as possible. Diet Doc is also committed to helping patients maintain their weight for the future and offer their assistance to patients even after the patient has completed the protocol prescribed by hCG diets.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg