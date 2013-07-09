Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- With obesity affecting nearly one of every three Americans, healthy eating to reach best weight loss goals has become a priority for public health officials. As reported by Medical News Today, since 2008 those in the health care field have debated whether or not to designate obesity as a disease. Just this month, the American Medical Association made a final ruling that obesity is considered a disease, going against the recommendation of a committee that had extensively studied the subject.



Diet Doc recognizes the importance of this decision and the impact it will have on overweight patients seeking treatment through hCG diets in order to achieve their best weight loss. Declaring that obesity is a disease removes some of the responsibility and stigma the patient may feel regarding their current health status and may make them more open to receiving treatment and to learn about healthy eating to reach their best weight loss goals.



Since developing their uniquely designed best weight loss protocol for hCG diets, Diet Doc has successfully helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and completely transform their lives to create a healthier and happier lifestyle. Diet Doc’s hCG diets combine prescription diet pills with hCG treatments and education on healthy eating to help their patients burn fat and achieve a slimmer, sexier figure.



Each potential patient will complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss health history and current medical conditions and to determine whether the patient will be a good match for reaching their best weight loss through hCG diet plans. During this physician consultation, any underlying health conditions that may inhibit fat loss or cause weight gain will be identified and flagged as issues to be addressed in developing the patient’s healthy eating plans and prescription diet pill regimen. To protect patient privacy and help them feel comfortable discussing their best weight loss goals and healthy eating, this initial consultation and all following consultations take place over the phone or via the internet, in the comfort of the patient’s own home.



Also during this initial consultation, the patient will be provided with a prescription for supplements and fat burning aids that will increase the speed at which the patient flushes excess fat from their body. The Diet Doc physician will advise the patient regarding the appropriate best weight loss aids for their personalized hCG diets; however, because the patient’s fat loss is consistently monitored, those supplements can be alternated depending on the patient’s progress. Combining prescription diet pills with a healthy eating program has proven to not only successfully allow Diet Doc patients to lose weight fast, it also provides the skills necessary to maintain weight for the future.



Following this unique protocol has helped patients shed excess and embarrassing weight while also making Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management. In a recent in-house survey, and overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, showed their satisfaction with hCG diets and reported successful fat loss with little hunger or negative side effects.



