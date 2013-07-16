Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- There have been many studies discussing the effect media and advertising has on unhealthy habits, such as fast food and cigarettes. Now, a new study reported on by Everyday Health considers whether children could be influenced into healthy eating habits as well. Diet Doc hCG diets are committed to helping patients develop healthy eating patterns and believe that healthy eating combined with Diet Doc’s specially formulated diet pills is the ideal method for achieving one’s best weight loss goals.



Marla Reicks, PhD, and her colleagues at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, set out to determine whether pictures of vegetables could influence elementary aged children into eating healthy foods and possibly reaching levels recommended by government programs. These researchers found that the proportion of elementary-school children taking green beans doubled and the number who took carrots tripled when their trays featured pictures of these vegetables. Similar to this study, Diet Doc believes that their team of best weight loss experts can use their knowledge and experience to guide patients safely into the habit of healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle overall. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have successfully helped thousands of patients achieve their best weight loss goals through their uniquely developed protocol created specifically for hCG diets.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will first complete an extensive health questionnaire that will advise the physician regarding the patient’s health history and current medical conditions as well as informing the Diet Doc team as to the patient’s history of unhealthy or healthy eating habits. With this information, Diet Doc physicians will discuss the use of prescription diet pills with the patient and determine which supplements will work best for the patient’s best weight loss goals. Because the patient’s progress will be closely monitored during hCG diet plans, these prescription diet pills can be changed throughout the program if faster fat burn is desired.



Once the patient consults with a Diet Doc physician and determines which best weight loss supplements are appropriate for their program, a certified nutritionists will begin to develop a healthy eating plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Diet Doc nutritionists are specially training in achieving best weight loss through hCG diets and will use their knowledge and training to suggest which foods patients should be eating to lose weight fast while still feeling full and satisfied. The skills that patients develop while working with the Diet Doc team will eventually lead them into the weight management phase of hCG diets where patients will use the skills they acquired to continue with their healthy eating plans and sustain their weight over time. This unique combination of prescription diet pills, healthy eating plans and education from weight management experts has made Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg