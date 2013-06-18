Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Being overweight offers many challenges that, not only affects one's overall physical and emotional health, but can also lead to uncomfortable, irritating and oftentimes serious, skin conditions.



Because skin folds in overweight people prevent adequate air circulation, sweat glands can become blocked, preventing sweat evaporation. Because air circulation is limited, these areas remain moist, allowing the perfect conditions for the growth of Candida, or yeast, which may lead to more serious infections. Even during the cooler winter months, those who are overweight often suffer from heat rash or, prickly heat, developing in the fat folds in areas of the belly, armpits, and neck where skin creases are more prominent. These rashes are irritating, but may also become painful if left untreated.



Diet Doc understands that achieving fast weight loss goals can be challenging and have developed prescription hCG diet plans that offer patients a road to safe, easy and effective weight management. Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly known as hCG, is a hormone that was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has refined Simeons' original hCG diet to incorporate the most potent form of prescription hCG with personalized plans that are customized to each patient's individual needs.



When used as a weight management tool in hCG diet plans, this powerful hormone has the ability to promote fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite giving patients the opportunity to achieve the most rapid results while allowing them to more easily exercise control over the amount of calories consumed. Prescription hCG treatments, when combined with Diet Doc’s professionally designed and patient specific diet plans, triggers trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the primary source of energy, eliminating these fat reserves that are typically the most difficult to lose through normal diet and exercise alone.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hCG in relation to the body’s ability to lose weight fast. The company’s unique prescription hCG diet plans can be tailored to every lifestyle offering a simple way for patient’s to restore good health, safely and naturally. Diet Doc’s nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized nutrition plans, melting excess fat in a safe and natural way, thus helping patients prevent a number of weight related health issues, including irritating and uncomfortable skin conditions, such as heat rash, through fast weight loss. By incorporating a wider range of healthy and delicious food choices, the prescription hCG diet plans are extremely manageable and interesting to follow.



Through medical evaluation, physician consultation and constant medical supervision and monitoring, factors that may hinder the process of fast weight loss are immediately identified and resolved. Patients are afforded unlimited access to the company's team of weight management professionals with Diet Doc's board certified physicians, nurses and nutritionists available 6 days per week to answer questions regarding weight management and to encourage initial fat loss and continued long term weight management.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans by creating a simple program that uses all natural products combined with advanced technology and nutritional science to create individually tailored prescription hCG diet plans that also help patients address specific health issues. The company’s methodical and very personalized approach has proven to be extremely effective at helping patients lose weight rapidly without adverse side effects. Available nationwide via telemedicine, Diet Doc’ prescription hCG diets are a safe and affordable fast weight loss alternative.



Many challenges face those that have suffered a lifetime of obesity. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans make it possible for everyone to lose unhealthy and unwanted excess weight, to avoid weight related skin conditions, such as heat rash, and to look forward to a future of improved physical health and mental wellbeing by losing weight safely, rapidly and responsibly.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg