Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Diet Doc offers new hCG diet plans, each closely tailored around every patient’s individual dietary needs, now understood to be the most effective method to produce fast weight loss. In a recent news report from the USDA, investigations are being conducted by researchers who are trying to establish a link between weight gain and the ability of subjects to make good dietary decisions, concerning mostly poor food choices. Another important topic of study is the already established connection between raised levels of cortisol and weight gain. The USDA reports "In one investigation, 29 obese but otherwise healthy women age 20 to 45 participated in a 12-week weight-loss regimen. The researchers assessed several factors related to weight management, including the volunteers' patterns of decision making, and changes in their levels of cortisol, a stress-associated hormone." This research is drawing important parallels between weight management and weight gain, and the ability to control one's eating habits.



Diet Doc has introduced nutritious diet plans that remove the individual, as much as possible, from the decision making process when food is concerned. Each new patient receives a thorough outline and workbook detailing the prescribed nutrition plan. The company focuses on designing individual weight loss plans around every patient's individual dietary needs, basing these plans on in-house physician and nutritionist expertise.



In addition to providing patients with handmade, detailed nutrition plans, Diet Doc continues to stringently monitor and evaluate the patient, continually altering the diet plan if results begin to slow, or actual weight gain is experienced. The aforementioned study, noted that "the finding underscores the need for weight-management plans that are even more individualized than those available today."



This "new" revelation precisely reflects the extremely successful formula created by Diet Doc over the last decade; to provide each patient with the most advanced, heavily monitored diet plan available, and closely supervise each patient to ensure that he/she is adhering to the plan and constantly attaining results. The nation's hCG diet leader has created an atmosphere of not only successful weight loss, but of education; teaching patients how to lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients learn to break poor eating habits and replace them with physician-recommended healthy habits for long-term weight management.



In addition to initial consultation and weekly monitoring while on the company's prescription hCG diet plans, patients also receive a year of post-weight-loss consultations, complimentary from Diet Doc.



Diet Doc’s main concern is providing patient’s with only pure, prescription hCG treatments and individualized diet plans that actually work. The highest quality standards for the manufacturing of all of Diet Doc’s prescription required medications and supplements are implemented and are in strict accordance with the Food and Drug Administration.



Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leader in doctor designed and physician monitored prescription hCG diet plans and has provided safe and effective weight loss to thousands of Americans for over a decade. At a fraction of the cost of expensive and often risky alternatives, Diet Doc has pricing plans available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable to almost anyone. Each patient’s diet journey is monitored by professional weight loss experts who are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for up to one year to assure that each patient enjoys a safe and successful weight loss experience.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg