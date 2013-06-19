Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Weight gain and obesity have been associated with a growing number of health care concerns including heart disease, kidney failure and high blood pressure. These concerns, as well as the embarrassment of excess and unnecessary fat, have many people searching for fast weight loss solutions. Diet Doc created their hCG diets to not only allow patients to succeed in fast weight loss and weight maintenance, they also aim to reduce the risk for many weight-related health care concerns that could affect patients' lifestyle and life span. Through this uniquely developed fast weight loss plan, Diet Doc's hCG weight loss diets have helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and find happier, healthier lives.



Diet Doc's hCG diets operate in four stages to allow patients a comfortable and effective transformation to a slimmer figure. During the short first stage of hCG diets, patients will begin taking their weight management supplements and will consume foods high in calorie content and fat content. The purpose of this "loading phase" is to spike metabolism and facilitate the patient's transition into ketosis where they will burn fat. Also during phase one, patients' bodies will begin preparing for the low calorie meal plans that constitute the following two phases of the hCG diet plan.



Phase two of hCG diets requires commitment and determination while the body goes though a keto-adaptation process to shift metabolism. Once patients reach a keto-adapted state and begin achieving fast weight loss they will have entered stage three of hCG diets and should begin reducing the risks and symptoms of weight-related health care concerns. The duration of phase three varies based on the goals of the patient but generally last between one and three months, until patients have lost their desired amount of weight and are able to slowly discontinue the low calorie diet and begin to reintroduce a greater variety of food into their meal plans.



This final transition leads patients into phase four of hCG diets, the maintenance phase, where patients incorporate the skills and knowledge that they learned into their daily routines to remain at the weight they have achieved. Should patients return to eating unhealthy, processed foods they would likely also see a return of the weight that they lost along with symptoms of weight-related health care concerns.



Diet Doc understands that fast weight loss can be challenging and offers patients a dedicated team of weight management professionals who remain on call for unlimited consultations six days per week. Physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are specially trained and available to answer questions, monitor fast weight loss and health care concerns or to simply offer patients guidance and support during this important transition. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients reduce the risk of health care concerns and wants patients to succeed in maintaining weight lost during hCG diets; therefore, patients have access to the Diet Doc team well after completion of their four-stage program.



