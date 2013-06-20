Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The rates of obesity and weight-related diseases are growing at staggering rates, which leave many searching for the answer to fast weight loss. Doctors, scientists and healthy eating professionals have developed programs that succeed in addressing initial fat loss, but fail to provide people with the skills necessary to maintain their weight in the future. Diet Doc developed these newly improved hCG diets to not only assist patients in achieving fast weight loss, they also utilize certified nutritionists, who are specially trained in the science of healthy eating and nutrition, to educate patients and provide the tools necessary for lasting weight maintenance.



When it comes to fast weight loss, people have a wide variety of options. Many fad diets offer patients success in losing weight through prepackaged, convenient meals that do not require the patient to consider what they are consuming or whether their meals are considered healthy eating. These patients simply open a package, microwave a meal or add water to preordered food that requires no consideration for calorie content, nutritional value or portion size. Unfortunately, while these diets will help patients reach their fast weight loss goals, they will learn nothing about healthy eating and, when their program is finished, will likely see a return of some or all of the weight that they were successful in losing. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients a different, lasting solution to weight gain through a four-stage program that provides fast weight loss but also educates patients on healthy eating so that they can maintain their weight for the future.



During the first two days of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, patients are encouraged to consume a high calorie, high fat diet to prepare their body for low calorie, healthy eating in the future stages. During stage two, which typically lasts one to two weeks, patients will begin the keto-adaptation process wherein their bodies will begin to burn fat as fuel. Following this stage, patients will begin seeing fast weight loss results and will be working closely with certified nutritionists to learn the basics of healthy eating. This third stage of hCG diets will last from one to three months depending on the desired weight of the patient. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are specially trained in the causes of weight gain, proper nutrition for healthy eating and the most effective methods for achieving fast weight loss with hCG diets. They will spend time educating each patient on the essential elements and minerals the body requires as well as a calorie intake that provides adequate nutrition while still allowing for fast weight loss.



The education provided by Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists allows for each patient’s smooth transition into the final, life maintenance phase of hCG diets. Patients will have learned how to choose foods that leave them feeling full and satisfied without causing weight gain and obesity and will understand portion control and meal planning. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of clients attain their fat loss goals, but have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management because those same patients have maintained their weight over time.



