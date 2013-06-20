Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Diet Doc understands the challenges people face when trying to achieve fast weight loss and, when they created their hCG diets, these challenges were addressed to offer patients an easier, more rapid approach to lose weight fast. Because intense cravings can derail even those staunchly committed to shedding unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat, Diet Doc incorporated a powerful appetite suppressant into their hCG diets to allow patients to consume fewer calories and make healthier food choices. Diet Doc’s hCG diets are committed to helping patients achieve fast weight loss, but, unlike many fad diets, also consider patients’ future health and weight goals.



All potential Diet Doc patients will first complete and extensive health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether the patient has any underlying medical conditions that could inhibit fast weight loss or be causing weight gain. This consultation, scheduled at a time convenient for the patient, will take place over the telephone or internet so that the patient can discuss their fast weight loss goals in the comfort and privacy of their own home. During their consultation, patients’ personalized hCG diets will begin to take shape and the Diet Doc physician will prescribe fast weight loss aids, such as prescription strength hCG treatments, to assist the patient in losing weight.



hCG is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier for the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to nutrition the fetus requires, hCG will mobilize the mother’s excess fat storage while leaving muscle mass and structural fat intact. When this process was discovered in the 1950s, it was quickly incorporated into fast weight loss plans and was successful in helping people lose weight. The early hCG diets, however, encouraged a dangerously low caloric intake that could lead to serious health concerns. Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s medical and health understandings. When used as a weight management tool in today’s diet plans, hCG not only mobilized unnecessary fat, it also effectively suppresses the patient’s appetite which allows patients to make healthy food choices without intense cravings and hunger. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are still successful in helping patients achieve effective and fast weight loss, but abolished the 500-calore-per-day requirement. Today’s hCG diets allow patients to consume double the caloric intake and live free from cravings and uncontrollable hunger while still eliminating excess fat.



During their journey to a slimmer, healthier figure, patients will also receive education on how to choose nutritious foods that are high in essential elements and minerals and that provide the patient with the correct amount of calories and energy. Teaching patients about the nutritional value in food will encourage healthy eating in the future and help to maintain weight over time. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are specially trained in the causes of weight gain and the most effective methods for fast weight loss. Patient’s will have unlimited access, six days per week, to consult with the Diet Doc team, ask questions about hCG diets, receive encouragement and monitor their progress to weight management.



