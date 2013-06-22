Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2013 -- Obesity has many causes, can strike at any point during a person’s life and can leave people searching for a solution for fast weight loss. Dr. Mache Seibel, founder of My Menopause Magazine, recently wrote a story for the Huffington Post focusing on how obesity affects women in their menopausal years and the keys to addressing weight gain and achieving fast weight loss. Many of the principle suggestions Dr. Seibel encourages are deeply ingrained in Diet Doc hCG diets including breaking unhealthy eating habits and forming healthy eating routines. While Diet Doc’s hCG diets are not solely for patients in their menopausal years, they are designed for each patient on a personal basis wherein underlying medical issues, such as menopause, are taken into consideration when determining the most effective ways for achieving fast weight loss.



Dr. Seibel indicates in his article that understanding the cause of weight gain is imperative before succeeding in fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s staff of expert weight management professionals are specially trained in the many causes of weight gain and address these causes during the initial patient consultation. Each potential Diet Doc client will complete an extensive questionnaire to determine whether they are a good fit for hCG diet plans and whether medical concerns, food choices or other issues are causing weight gain or inhibiting fast weight loss. Dr. Seibel also believes that the patient’s behavior, such as how the patient responds to stressors, can thwart attempts to reach weight reduction goals. The underlying premise of Diet Doc’s hCG diets is to transform unhealthy behaviors and eating patterns into educated, wholesome diets and routines. By working closely with certified nutritionists, patients will learn about the nutritional value of foods and begin to incorporate healthy, nutrient rich food choices into their diets.



Diet Doc understands that completely changing long standing eating habits can be challenging and created hCG diets with this challenge in mind. To assist patients in a more comfortable transition to healthy, low calorie eating Diet Doc incorporated the naturally powerful appetite suppressant hCG. hCG is a hormone that is produced by women during pregnancy to act as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes excess fat storage to provide the fetus with nutrition while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. When hCG is used as a fast weight loss tool in hCG diets, it not only mobilizes excess fat, it also suppresses the patient’s appetite to allow for fewer calories and food choices uninfluenced by cravings and hunger. Once patients are able to understand the benefits of healthy eating they will no longer require the hCG supplements and will have transitioned into a healthier, happier life.



