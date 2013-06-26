Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Diet Doc is proud to announce the addition of specially formulated, prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA diet pills to the already impressive collection of fast weight loss supplements now available to clients nationwide. Because the active ingredients necessary to develop this dynamic diet aid are extremely difficult and expensive to obtain, quantities of prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA has been limited. Diet Doc now makes this powerhouse fast weight loss tool available to clients under medical supervision and by prescription only, after a quick and simple consultation with a Diet Doc physician.



DHEA is a hormone that is produced by the adrenal gland. A natural byproduct of the DHEA hormone, 7-Keto DHEA functions to increase the body’s metabolism, causing stored and trapped fat to be burned by the body. Aside from DHEA’s powerful fat burning ability, this hormone offers a wide range of benefits to the dieter by improving lean body mass and building muscle, providing increased thyroid activity and boosting the immune system, as well as enhancing the memory and slowing the aging process.



Unwanted and difficult to lose excess weight is often the result of the aging process which naturally slows the body's metabolism. By complementing Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans, now fortified with newly released prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA diet pills, patients are trimming those excess pounds and inches and boasting a loss of one pound or more per day leaving them feeling more confident and looking better than ever before.



Diet Doc has sent years researching the science of fast weight loss, combining this research with the knowledge and expertise of doctors, nurses, and nutritionists, all specially trained in proper dieting practices. The company has retained the best components of the original 1950s hCG diet, yet modernized and refined the hCG diet in certain areas in order to develop the nation's leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans. Age, gender, medical history, metabolism, lifestyle and activity level differ in each patient, each playing a key role in the body’s ability to lose weight fast. By providing each client with a personalized hCG diet plan, unique to their personal nutritional and medical needs, with medically supervised regulated doses of pure, prescription hCG and now new 7-keto DHEA diet pills, the professionals at Diet Doc have helped thousands look forward to a healthier body and mind with safe and fast weight loss.



Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, conducted easily from the comfort of the patient’s own home, hCG may be prescribed to be used in conjunction with the customized hCG diet plans and if beneficial, 7-keto DHEA diet pills. This powerful combination turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the body to target and release years of old, stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body's primary source energy. Because each patient's personal journey is medically supervised and closely monitored, any factors that may have prohibited fast weight loss in the past are quickly identified and resolved. If deemed necessary, Diet Doc physicians may prescribe 7-Keto DHEA diet pills to the dieter's hCG diet plan to accelerate results.



Holding steadfast to its commitment to offer each patient the safest and most successful hCG diet experience available on today's market, Diet Doc offers only prescription grade products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. using the most stringent and highest standards.



The professionals at Diet Doc encourage anyone who needs or must lose excess weight to call today for a free and confidential consultation, and to begin the journey to a future of improved physical and emotional wellbeing free from unhealthy and embarrassing extra weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg