Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- While individuals struggling with weight gain may recognize the benefits of fast weight loss, many may not have the knowledge or skills necessary to begin a healthy eating plan to lose even a few pounds. Diet Doc hCG diets not only help patients achieve their fast weight loss goals, they are also committed to imparting knowledge about the nutritional value of foods and how to create a healthy eating plan that is satisfying but low in fat and calories. Diet Doc’s hCG diets encourage the patient to be involved with their weight management by educating on the importance of food and food preparation and by urging clients to use the their physician created cookbook when cooking their meals.



Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals is not a team of general health care providers. Instead, the physicians, nurses and certified nutrition counselors have been specially trained in fast weight loss with hCG diet plans and in understanding how patients physically respond to healthy eating and fast weight loss. This team is committed to helping each patient reach their weight goals and offers unlimited consultations six days per week. Diet Doc is available to answer any questions that may arise during the patient’s fast weight loss journey, offer advice on healthy eating options, or to simply provide support and guidance during this life-changing journey.



Once patients begin working with the Diet Doc team, they will receive a comprehensive, doctor-written, medical weight management program that outlines the protocol for successful hCG diets. Patients will also receive a detailed, physician created cookbook offering over fifty pages of healthy eating options and delicious, low calorie recipes geared to help patients with fast results. The recipes in each patient’s cookbook encourage eating unlimited vegetables and lean meats that can be purchased at ordinary grocery stores but also incorporate Diet Doc’s special fast weight loss oil for dressings and cooking. This fat loss oil is an integral part of hCG diets because it has been clinically proven to help burn unnecessary, excess fat buildup. Recipe options from the Diet Doc cookbooks include appetizers, salads, entrees and soup, such chili and chicken gumbo that contain no artificial additives and are less than twenty calories per serving.



All clients participating in Diet Doc’s hCG diets will work closely with the team of fast weight loss coaches to create a meal and snack plan around their own personal food preferences, health concerns and lifestyle choices. Personalizing patients’ hCG diets with tasty, healthy eating plans has made the company’s hCG diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management and they remain committed to continuing to help all others struggling with their weight. Diet Doc offers their clients an expert staff and proven weight management products that help facilitate rapid and effective fat loss.



