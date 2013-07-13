Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- People searching for fast weight loss often find themselves in a vicious cycle of successfully losing weight followed soon after by weight gain. Uncontrollable hunger and intense food cravings can contribute to overeating and weight gain and can derail even those most committed to fast weight loss. Diet Doc created their hCG diets to address this contributor to weight gain and to make fast weight loss attainable for their patients without the constant struggle to not overindulge in fatty, sugary foods. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have successfully helped thousands of their patients lose weight by providing education on healthy eating, incorporating fat burning supplements into hCG diets and by providing unlimited support from the Diet Doc team of weight management experts.



Once a patient makes the decision to participate with Diet Doc’s unique fat burning diets, they will complete an extensive health questionnaire that will help the physician determine the best course of action for attacking the patient’s weight gain. During an initial physician consultation, the patient will discuss their health and medical history to determine whether their current health circumstances make hCG diets appropriate for losing weight and which fast weight loss supplements will be most effective for their program. Following this consultation, the patient will receive their supplements and treatments through the mail and can begin taking them immediately to start losing weight.



Each Diet Doc patient will also meet with a certified nutritionist who is specially trained in the causes of weight gain, how patient’s bodies respond to fast weight loss with hCG diets and the most rapid and effective methods for burning excess and embarrassing fat. The certified nutritionists will spend time educating the patient on the nutritional value of different foods and help the patient to understand which foods will leave them with the energy they need without adding weight. The patient will also receive a personalized meal and snack plan that is designed around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Diet Doc understands that there is not one type of diet that will work for everyone who is trying to lose weight fast and developed their unique protocol for hCG diet plans to help patients achieve fast weight loss the best way for their own personal needs.



Incorporating fast weight loss supplements into hCG diets is an added bonus that leads to faster, more effective fat burning and also eliminates any discomfort that patients could experience when reducing their caloric intake. Lowering the amount of calories that a patient usually eats could initially lead to weakness or fatigue and cause overeating. To address this issue, Diet Doc utilizes potent fast weight loss aids that leave patients feeling full, satisfied and full of energy. This combination of education, healthy eating and fat burning supplements has made Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



