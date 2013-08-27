Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Scores of hCG diet plans promise fast weight loss with plans that focus on one’s immediate need to lose weight. In contrast, Diet Doc promotes both initial results as well as promoting a future of good health by designing hCG diet plans that are tailored around each patient’s individual needs and promote, not just fast weight loss, but educate the patient on the importance of making long term lifestyle changes to sustain a healthy weight well into the future.



Many spend a lifetime battling the bulge and attempting to lose weight by sampling one fad diet after another. The market in offers numerous quick fix diets that may address the patient’s immediate desire to lose weight, but these diets do not address the underlying reasons behind the patient’s inability to lose excess weight and keep it off. By focusing on each patient and their personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs, Diet Doc has helped thousands achieve immediate weight loss goals, while preparing and guiding them to sustain a healthy weight balance even after the initial fat has disappeared.



Prior to patients entering into the commitment to lose weight with Diet Doc’s long term weight loss programs, an intensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation must be completed. This enables the board certified doctors to better address each patient’s individual weight loss issues and to identify and resolve any barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss. Based on this information, nutritionists that are educated in the science of fast weight loss will design hCG diet plans that are personal to each patient and address the individual needs of each patient. No two people are identical; therefore, no two Diet Doc hCG diet plans are identical. While other weight loss programs rely on a cookie cutter hCG diet plan that assumes that each person will experience the same results, Diet Doc fast weight loss plans concentrates on each patient’s needs to ensure the safest and most successful weight loss experience possible.



By combining decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained and board certified fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, along with tailor made diet plans that are specific to each patient to be used with medically supervised prescription hCG, the company has become the nation’s most trusted fast weight loss program on today’s market and has successfully and safely guided thousands toward a healthier and more rewarding future by losing and keeping off excess fat.



Because Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG, when used with the personalized diet plans initiates the release of trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned for energy, patients are noticing the rapid loss of pounds and inches in the most stubborn and difficult areas of the body such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Because of this individual attention, Diet Doc patients are looking and feeling better than ever before and are successfully maintaining their weight loss goals.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on stores shelves and is available to qualified clients only. Because the company manufactures all prescription diet aids in their own United States based, FDA approved, fully licensed pharmacies, the company can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet products available on the market. Patients can order their supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all diet products will be shipped directly to each patient’s doorstep. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



Diet Doc has developed the nation’s leading prescription hCG diet plans by focusing on and developing the best diet designed around each patient’s personal needs. Fast weight loss motivates the dieter to commit to the diet plan while the education to make healthy food choices along with unlimited support, guidance and encouragement from the dedicated fast weight loss staff assures long term health and weight maintenance.



The professional weight loss experts urge those that are ready to make a long term lifestyle change by losing excess fat to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg