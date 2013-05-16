Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- A new study reveals that college-age women with concerns about healthy eating patterns, diets and body image develop worsening moods after disordered and unwholesome eating. As depression itself has been shown to contribute to overeating, a ruthless cycle of overeating, weight gain and negative moods can ultimately lead to an unhealthy overall lifestyle. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients an end to overeating and perpetual weight gain, not only through dieting, but through a complete lifestyle transformation. Diet Doc patients learn how to develop healthy eating habits by preparing nutritious meals and snacks to feel satisfied for longer periods and avoid overindulging in harmful foods.



In a recent study supported by the National Institute of Mental Heath, researchers at Penn State University followed the lives of 131 women that exhibited high levels of unhealthy eating habits and concerns about weight gain and body image but who failed to meet the clinical definition for an eating disorder. Researchers were interested in determining whether failing to follow a healthy eating pattern resulted in poorer moods in college-age women. The study found small changes in the subject’s moods before unhealthy eating and no change in a positive mood before or after eating but researchers saw significant changes in negative moods following unhealthy eating. As reported by Penn State News, those women who fail to follow healthy eating habits could develop eating disorders such as binge eating and loss of control over food intake or calorie restriction. One of the researchers, Joshua Smyth, Professor of Biobehavioral Health, believes that this study is unique in revealing the relationship between emotions and emotional eating behaviors.



Diet Doc recognizes that one of the main contributors for failing to follow healthy eating habits is emotional overeating and offers patients successful weight loss and the ability to control emotional overeating through hCG diets. Diet Doc believes that the journey toward a wholesome lifestyle and positive attitude is created through education on how each patient’s body responds to losing weight and by developing healthy eating plans with hCG diet plans.



hCG diets incorporate hCG hormone treatments to help patients over the hurdles of initial weight loss, then provide patients with a team of expert weight loss professionals to help maintain that weight through a new, healthier lifestyle choices. Diet Doc provides patients with the tools they need to reconsider their meal and snack decisions including unlimited access to certified nutritionists that can answer any nutrition questions patients may have. Patients also receive a detailed cookbook with meal ideas and recipes to help make healthy food choices easier and more probable. The Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and weight loss coaches are also available for consultations, guidance and support six days per week. Through hCG diets, Diet Doc aims to transform the health habits of patients and allow them to lead happier, healthier lives.



