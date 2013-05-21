Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Modern science has long known that foods individuals eat can have a significant effect on how they look and how they feel. However, a new study just found a direct link between types of foods consumed and the level of sleepiness people experience during the daytime hours. At Diet Doc, a team of weight loss experts is committed to helping patients completely transform their unhealthy habits into productive and active lives while learning how to lose weight and how to maintain weight over time. hCG diets are developed specifically around each patient’s age, gender, lifestyle, food preference and activity level to assure that patients not only learn how to lose weight safely and effectively, but that they also feel comfortable while achieving their weight goals.



This new research, recently published in the scientific journal SLEEP and expected to be presented at the June 2013 annual meeting of Associated Professional Sleep Societies, observed the eating patterns and alertness of 31 subjects between the ages of 18 and 65. The results of the observation indicated that higher fat consumption is associated with increased daytime sleepiness, while higher carbohydrate intake was linked with increased alertness during the daytime. Researchers noted that their findings were independent of the study participant’s age, gender and overall weight. As reported on Science Daily, Alexandros Vgontzas, MD, professor of psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and lead author of the study stated, "It appears that a diet high in fat decreases alertness acutely, and this may have an impact on an individual's ability to function and also public safety." Since creating hCG diets, Diet Doc has taken total fat and carbohydrate consumption heavily into consideration when developing individual meal plans, focusing on preventing unwanted side-effects like fatigue or sleepiness during weight loss. Diet Doc’s intention is to help patients learn how to lose weight fast while gaining energy and alertness to eventually lead more productive, active lives.



The key to the success of hCG diet plans, and to the success of patients learning how to lose weight, is through the use of prescription strength hCG treatments and the dedicated team of weight loss professionals that are available to assist patients with any weight loss needs during their journey with hCG diets. Patients interested in learning how to lose weight will first complete and extensive, yet simple evaluation and consult with a Diet Doc physician to see if they are a good fit for hCG diets. Physicians review medical and health history with each potential patient to determine if there is a possible medical issue or internal imbalance that may be inhibiting weight loss. The physician will also determine which weight loss aids, including hCG treatments, are most appropriate for the patient to achieve their weight goals and discover how to lose weight safely and rapidly. Each patient is given individual attention, and complimentary consultations easily via telephone or Skype.



Following the physician consultation, patients will work closely with a certified nutritionist to develop their personalized meal and snack plans. Diet Doc also offers patients extensive education on how their body responds to weight loss so that patients learn how to lose weight the right way for their personal needs. Diet Doc’s hCG diets were not only developed to assist in weight loss, they are available to any person interesting in gaining more energy and alertness during the day, becoming a more productive citizen and leading a more active lifestyle overall.



