Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Unfortunately, many people attribute weight gain and obesity to laziness in figuring out how to lose weight fast, but fail to recognize that there are many contributors to the obesity epidemic America is facing today. A new study appearing in the Journal of Proteome Research found a direct correlation between how an infant is fed during the first stages of life, including formula and breast-feeding, and the risk for weight gain and obesity later in life. Diet Doc created hCG diets to address weight gain caused by many different facets of life, including the failure of breast-feeding as an infant. Diet Doc understands that dealing with weight gain and trying to figure out how to lose weight can be challenging, and created hCG diets to provide patients with effective and fast weight loss.



As reported by Medical News Today, this new study considered the link between infants whose parents were unable or unwilling to try breast-feeding, with weight gain, obesity and metabolic stress in their adult lives. The results of the study showed that subjects may consume less protein when breast-feeding, which may contribute to a lesser risk for obesity and weight gain. Study researchers stated, "Our findings support the contention that infant feeding practice profoundly influences metabolism in developing infants and may be the link between early feeding and the development of metabolic disease later in life." Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans address obesity caused by varying sources, including those causes from the failure to participate in infant breast-feeding, and educate patients on how to lose weight the best way for their body type.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets are specifically designed for each individual patient considering their age, health history, gender, food preferences and lifestyle choices. Each potential Diet Doc patient will complete an extensive health questionnaire to determine whether there are underlying causes of weight gain or medical issues inhibiting patients from learning how to lose weight. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have proven successful because they consider the unique needs of the patient, including causes of weight gain, such failure of breast-feeding as an infant, when educating patients on how to lose weight quickly and effectively.



Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists work closely with patients to develop healthy, satisfying meal and snack plans that provide patients with effective hCG diets but also leave them feeling full of energy. These nutritionists also educate clients on foods that are high in essential elements and minerals, but low in calories so that patients can incorporate these food selections into their diets and learn how to lose weight. The team of Diet Doc weight management professionals remains committed to helping patients reach their weight loss goals with hCG diets and offer unlimited assistance six days per week to answer questions or simply provide encouragement and support.



