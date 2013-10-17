Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The Surgeon General’s warnings are typically associated with the risks of smoking, but they may also begin to encourage people to learn how to lose weight to avoid disease and premature death linked with obesity. According to the Surgeon General’s website, an estimated 300,000 deaths per year may be attributable to obesity and the risk of death increases as the individual’s weight increases. Diet Doc’s hCG diets not only help patients create healthier, more active lives, they may now also help prevent premature death associated with weight gain by educating patients on how to lose weight safely and effectively.



Weight gain in any form can contribute to an earlier death with even moderate weight gain, ten to twenty pounds for an average height person, increasing the risk of premature death. Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are designed around the individual patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle choices and food preferences they can be tailored specifically to the patient’s weight loss goals and can teach the patient how to lose weight the best way for their own body. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight fast and continue to help all patients reach their goals, from those looking to lose ten pounds to those trying to learn how to lose weight in much greater amounts.



Individuals fitting the clinical definition of obesity are those with a body mass index of greater than 30. Those who fit this definition have been found to have a greatly increased risk, between 50% and 100%, of premature death than when compared to individuals in a healthy weight range. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients significantly reduce or even eliminate this increased risk of premature death by encouraging weight loss with healthy eating and education on learning how to lose weight with low-calorie meals and snacks.



The Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists is committed to showing their clients how to lose weight quickly and also how to sustain their weight loss in the future. Diet Doc believes that they key to maintaining weight loss is through education on proper nutrition and low-calorie foods. Each patient will work closely with the Diet Doc team to understand how the foods they are currently eating may be contributing to their weight gain or their inability to figure out how to lose weight. Certified nutritionists, specially trained in weight loss through hCG diets, will suggest foods that are low in fat, processed sugar and calories and will encourage the patient to begin incorporating these foods into their daily routine. Foods that are low in carbohydrates but high in protein will help patients feel full and satisfied throughout their hCG diets but will also allow them to shed excess weight without starving themselves.



With their uniquely designed protocol created specifically for their hCG diets, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs. Patient’s following this proven, successful protocol are able to see significant results quickly and may avoid a premature death caused by obesity and weight gain.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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