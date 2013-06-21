Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- As the rates of obesity and weight gain spike, researchers are focusing on causes of weight gain and the benefits of weight loss to discover the most effective methods for helping people lose weight fast. Recently making headlines is a new study, reported on by Medical News Today, that found improved brain activity and memory in a group of subjects that were able to lose weight fast through changes in their diet.



Diet Doc created hCG diets to help patients reach their fat loss goals and form a healthy lifestyle complete with every health benefit associated with weight loss. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of patients lose weight fast with a combination of naturally powerful weight management aids, education and training on healthy eating.



Performed by researchers with Umea University in Umea, Sweden, this new study aimed to determine whether weight loss could improve memory and whether improved memory correlated with changes in brain activity. They observed a group of twenty women each following a specially designed weight loss diet and found that brain activity and memory performance improved significantly following just six months of healthy eating that allowed the subjects to lose weight fast. Study leader Andreas Pettersson, M.D. told Medical News Today, “Our findings suggest that obesity-associated impairments in memory function are reversible, adding incentive for weight loss.” Diet Doc is committed to helping patients achieve all benefits of weight loss, including improving their memory and brain function. With their uniquely designed hCG diet plans Diet Doc has succeeded in their commitment and strive to continue helping patients who are trying to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc recognizes that the weight-related ailments and diseases associated with obesity and weight gain do not have to be permanent and created hCG diets to help their clients quickly and effectively shed weight. Patients following the unique Diet Doc protocol prescribed in hCG diets will not only see an improvement in their figure, they will also notice that they have more energy to lead a more active lifestyle and could see an improvement in their memory as well. Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals is specially trained in helping patients lose weight fast through hCG diets and offers patients unlimited consultations six days per week. Physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are available to monitor each patient’s progress, answer questions patients may have regarding hCG diets or to simply provide guidance and support during this important, life changing journey.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management programs because they offer a proven, successful program that helps patients transform their unhealthy lives into healthier, happier lifestyles. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients following Diet Doc’s hCG diets reported safe and effective weight loss with little to no hunger, adverse side effects, or other harmful complications.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg