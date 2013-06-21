Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- With the staggering obesity statistics making today’s headlines, discovering the key that affords people the ability to lose weight fast has been a high priority. Researchers are studying not only the causes of weight gain, but also the most effective methods for achieving weight loss and maintaining that weight for the future. A recent survey by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health found that a simple change in diet, decreasing the consumption of sugary drinks, would yield substantial results and contribute to a significant reduction in weight gain and weight-related illnesses across the United States. Diet Doc’s hCG diets incorporate this premise into their programs and encourage eliminating fattening, sugary drinks and foods while integrating wholesome foods and healthy eating into patients’ daily routines.



As reported on by Medical News Today, this new study began in response to an attempt to enact a law banning extra large sodas in New York. Researchers were interested in the effects that a law such as this would have on the obesity epidemic and reviewed 19,147 dietary records from National Health and Nutrition Surveys to determine the demographics related to consuming sugary drinks. The study’s lead author, Y. Claire Wang, MD, ScD, stated, "Our findings are clear: a law like this would address one of the fundamental causes of obesity - the growing portion size of sweetened drinks.” While a law banning large, sugary drinks may affect obesity rates in general, Diet Doc understands that addressing weight gain is largely a personal issue and requires a healthy eating plan targeted specifically around each patient’s personal needs. Diet Doc’s hCG diets are developed by a team of weight management professionals around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences and have been successful in helping thousands of patients lose weight fast.



Making dietary changes and overcoming initial weight loss can be challenging, therefore, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans incorporate the naturally powerful appetite suppressant hCG into their programs to help patients control cravings. hCG is a hormone that is produced by pregnant women to assure that the growing fetus is receiving adequate nutrients. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG will mobilize excess fat storage for the fetus while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diets, hCG not only mobilizes excess fat, it also acts as a potent appetite suppressant that allows patients a more comfortable transition to healthy eating. Once patients are able to control their appetite, they can reevaluate their unhealthy habits and begin making healthy eating decisions to begin to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs because they focus on healthy eating education that increases the opportunity for patients to lose weight fast and maintain their weight for the future. Diet Doc is committed to helping each individual patient lose weight fast, while also striving to do their part to decrease the soaring rates of obesity with hCG diets. Diet Doc understands that simple dietary changes and healthy eating not only helps patients lose weight fast, it also leads to healthier, more active lifestyles overall.



